Faustino Anjorin 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Faustino Anjorin is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the EFL Championship club Huddersfield Town on loan and this article will reveal more about the player’s net worth, salary, sponsors, Girlfriend, tattoos, cars, and so on.

Faustino Adebola Rasheed Anjorin famously called Tino Anjorin or Faustino Anjorin joined the Championship club Huddersfield Town on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The player has represented England’s national football team at the youth level.

The midfielder has just made 1 league appearance with Chelsea and hopes to return back from loan to succeed there and is putting in a lot of effort to achieve that. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Faustino Anjorin is a Chelsea FC player who is currently on loan to Championship club Huddersfield Town. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Faustino Anjorin Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Poole, England Father’s Name Sheriff Anjorin Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth 5.8 million pounds Age 20 Birthday 23 November 2001 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Chelsea, Lokomotiv Moscow, Huddersfield Town. Achievements 1x Champions League winner,

1x English Youth League winner (U18),

1x English FA Youth Cup winner. Girlfriend Lauren Bowry Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Faustino Anjorin Net Worth and Salary

Faustino has made most of his income from footballing. The player has been estimated to have a reported net worth of 5.8million pounds. The market value of the midfielder is valued at 2.1 million pounds by Transfermarkt in 2022.

The player earns a salary of 400 thousand pounds as per his contract with Chelsea and the player hopes for a lucrative contract owing to his improved performances.

Faustino Anjorin Club Career

Faustino joined Chelsea‘s youth academy at the young age of 7 and started to impress coaches with his play style at a very young age. The player is a product of the Cobham academy and he was included in the senior squad after getting promoted in 2019.

The player made his club debut for Chelsea in September 2019 against League Two club Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match which resulted in a 7-1 victory for the Blues. He then went on to make his Premier League debut against Everton as a substitute replacing Willian on March 8 2020 and the match ended in a 4-0 victory at Stamford Bridge.

🚂 Faustino Anjorin is in!



✅ Lokomotiv has loaned a 19-year-old attacking midfielder Tino Anjorin



🔴🟢 Enjoy the red-green family, Tino! pic.twitter.com/O97ztbnl9H — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) September 2, 2021

He made his European debut as a starter in the Champions League group stage match against Krasnodar in December 2020 and the match resulted in a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. He made his FA Cup debut against Morecambe and the match ended in a 4-0 victory.

He was loaned out for a season to the Russian Premier League club Lokomotiv Moscow in September 2021 with an option to buy. He scored his first professional goal in the Europa League match against Marseille and ended the match 1-1 on 16 September 2021. The loan contract got terminated due to his injury and he got back to Chelsea.

He joined Huddersfield Town in January 2022 till the end of the 2021/22 season but at the end of the season, his loan was extended for another year in July 2022 after his impressive performances with the Championship team.

Faustino Anjorin International Career

Faustino chose to represent England’s team at the national level although being eligible to play for Nigeria. He has not represented the senior squad of England yet but has played for the U17, U18, U19 and U20 teams of England. He made his U20 debut against Italy on October 7 2021.

Faustino represented England’s national team at the youth level. (Credits: @faustinoanjorin Instagram)

Faustino Anjorin Family

Faustino was born on 23 November 2001 in Poole, England. His father, Sheriff Anjorin, is from Nigeria. The player went through a lot of hurdles before turning into a professional footballer. He has not disclosed any details of his family yet.

Faustino Anjorin Girlfriend – Lauren Bowry

Faustino is currently dating Lauren Bowry. The stunning woman is a model who has a following of more than 60,000 on her social media handle. The couple has been dating for more than a year now and they hope to lead a happy life together in future.

Faustino has not been seen endorsing any products on his social media account. The player needs to return back to the Premier League and prove his abilities and skills on the pitch to attract sponsors.

Faustino Anjorin Cars and Tattoos

Faustino has been spotted driving a Mercedes in the streets of England and it is certain that it is not the only car in his garage. The player has shown interest in inking his body and has a decent tattoo on his right hand.

The net worth of Faustion Anjorin is 5.8 million pounds. (Credits: @faustinoanjorin Instagram)

FAQs about Faustino Anjorin