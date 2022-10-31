Lewis Baker is an English professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Championship club Stoke City and in this article we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Lewis Renard Baker famously called Lewis Baker joined Chelsea in 2005 and is a product of the Cobham academy and left the club to join Stoke City in 2022. The player has played for 9 clubs at the senior level.

He has been a regular player at Stoke City since joining the club and is working really hard to return back to the Premier League. In this blog, let us see more about the player’s bio in detail.

Lewis Baker plays for Stoke City FC as a midfielder. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Lewis Baker Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Luton, England Father’s Name Audley Baker Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth £14 Million Age 27 Birthday 25 April 1995 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Chelsea, Sheffield Wednesday, Milton Keynes Dons, Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading, Fortuna Dusseldorf, Trabzonspor, Stoke City. Achievements 1x U21 Premier League champion,

1x English League Cup winner,

1x UEFA Super Cup winner,

1x Dutch Cup winner,

1x English FA Youth Cup winner,

1x Turkish Super Cup winner,

1x Top goal scorer. Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Twitter

Lewis Baker Net Worth and Salary

Lewis earns primarily through his footballing career. The player is estimated to have a whopping net worth of 14 million pounds. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 3 million euros as of 2022.

The player’s current salary at Stoke City is not available as of now. His salary at Chelsea was £2.25 million annually.

Lewis Baker Club Career

Lewis joined his hometown club Luton Town when he was nine years old before joining Chelsea‘s youth academy in 2005. The player got promoted from youth and finally made his first senior debut in the FA Cup third-round match against Derby County in January 2014.

The player got his name included in the senior squad ahead of the 2014/15 season but unfortunately didn’t make an appearance that year. The player was then loaned out to Sheffield Wednesday in January 2015. Within a month he was recalled by Chelsea just to be loaned out to Milton Keynes Dons until the end of the season.

Challenge completed

The ROYALS ARE STAYING UP #URZ 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/yWIPdl8VWm — Lewis Baker (@lew_baker) May 6, 2019

The player went through loan spells with several clubs including Vitesse, Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Reading, and Trabzonspor. In 2021, he returned to Chelsea but with many failed transfer moves, he was included in Chelsea’s U23 and played in the EFL Trophy.

In January 2022, he signed a two and half year deal with Championship club Stoke City. He made his club debut against Hull City on 16 January which resulted in a 2-0 victory. His first goal for the club came against Fulham on 22 January. In 2022, he signed a 3-year contract extension with a club that runs until 2025. He was named the clubs’ captain ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Lewis Baker International Career

He has represented England’s youth team at the national level. The player played for the U17, U19 and U20 teams of England. In August 2014, he was named the captain of the U20 England team.

He was called up for the 2015 European U21 Championship play-off against Croatia which ended in a tie. He was a part of the squad in the Toulon Tournament and managed to score four goals in the tournament which earned him the Golden Boot Award.

The net worth of Lewis Baker is 14 million pounds. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Lewis Baker Family

Lewis was born on 25 April 1995 in Luton, England. The player’s father Audley Baker is a six-time world powerlifting champion. He was also the powerlifter to win the title four consecutive times. There is little doubt when he says that his dad was his role model.

Lewis Baker Girlfriend

The English footballer has not been spotted dating a girl in England. The stylish midfielder is currently single and not dating anyone. He is a player who prefers to stay out of the media’s spotlight and there might be chances that he is dating someone secretly.

The player has a primary sponsorship deal with Adidas. As a part of the sponsorship deal, he markets the product by wearing the company’s boots at every match he plays and also endorses the product on his social media.

Lewis Baker joined Championship Club Stoke City from Chelsea in 2022. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Lewis Baker Cars and Tattoos

The player has not been spotted driving any car around the city of England. But it is certain that the player has a decent collection of cars to roam around the beautiful city. The player like many footballers has shown his interest towards tattooing his skin. He has a long tattoo on his left hand.

Read More:

FAQs about Lewis Baker