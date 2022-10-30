Gabriel Slonina 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Gabriel Slonina is an American professional soccer player who plays for the Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire as a goalkeeper and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Gabriel Pawel “Gaga” Slonina famously called Gabriel Slonina joined the MLS club on loan from the Premier League club Chelsea in 2022. The goalkeeper hopes to return to the English league and establish himself in a position there and succeed with the Blues.

The Chelsea manager Graham Potter certainly counts him for the future and the player is excited to work with the boss from January 2023. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the coming paragraphs.

Gabriel Slonina currently plays for Chicago Fire as a goalkeeper. (Credits: @gabrielslonina Instagram)

Gabriel Slonina Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Addison, Illinois, United States Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth $500K Age 18 Birthday 15 May 2004 Nationality American Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Chelsea, Chicago Fire Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Gabriel Slonina Net Worth and Salary

Gabriel has begun footballing at a senior level only in 2021 and hopes to earn the maximum by becoming a star in his position. The current net worth of the player is estimated to be $500K. The market value of the player stands at €7.5m, as per Transfermarkt.

The player’s salary details are not available as of now and certainly will receive more lucrative contracts in the future if he marks his importance in the club. Given he is currently at Chelsea, he can expect bigger wage packages if he develops at his current rate.

Gabriel Slonina Club Career

Gabriel started footballing at Chicago Fire’s youth academy in 2013. He played there until 2019 before he received his first professional homegrown player contract from the club. By signing the contract, he became the second youngest-ever signing in MLS history and the youngest signing of the Chicago Fire.

He made his professional debut against New York City FC in August 2021 and became the youngest starting goalkeeper in the league at just 17 years and 81 days old. The match ended in a 0-0 draw, recording a clean sheet for the keeper becoming the youngest to keep a clean sheet in MLS history.

Unfortunately injuries are part of the game. I’ll be back stronger. @chicagofire pic.twitter.com/mD4BGe2iZs — GAGA (@GabrielSlonina) October 1, 2022

In August 2022, Chelsea signed the player for a reported transfer fee of $10 million plus addons. As per the contract, the player will remain with the Chicago Fire on loan until 2021 December 31 and then will join Chelsea in 2023.

Gabriel Slonina International Career

Gabriel has represented the United State’s football team from U15 level to U20 level. The player is yet to break into the senior team of the nation and with his abilities, he would be a star of the nation for sure. He was included in the World Cup qualifier matches for the US but failed to appear in a single match.

The player is of Polish descent and due to that he was called-up to represent the Poland National football team in the 2022 UEFA Nations League which he rejected stating his wish to represent the United States.

Gabriel Slonina Family

Gabriel was born on 15 May 2004 in Addison, Illinois, United States. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and has never disclosed the details about his family but he must have had good times with his family.

The net worth of Gabriel Slonina is around $250K-$500K. (Credits: @gabrielslonina Instagram)

Gabriel Slonina Girlfriend

As per reports, Gabriel is currently single and not dating anyone. Gabriel seems to be busy on the pitch also might be busily searching for matches on online dating platforms as he turned 18 recently.

Gabriel is a growing footballer and currently working hard to become a top player in his position. The player has not been seen endorsing any products or companies on his social media till now.

Gabriel Slonina Cars and Tattoos

Gabriel has not been spotted with any cars in Europe and definitely has plans to buy some fancy cars in the future. The young keeper fears no forwards but only fears the small needles, so the player doesn’t have any tattoos.

