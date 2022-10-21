Aaron Connolly 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Aaron Connolly is an Irish professional footballer who plays as a centre-forward for the Serie B club Venezia on loan and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Aaron Anthony Connolly popularly called Aaron Connolly joined the Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017 and currently is loaned out to Venezia ahead of the 2022/23 season. He has represented the Republic of Ireland at the national level. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Aaron Connolly started his senior career at Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aaron Connolly Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Oranmore, County Galway, Ireland Father’s Name Mike Mother’s Name Karen Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $1.5 million Age 22 Birthday 28 January 2000 Nationality Irish Position Forward Senior Clubs Brighton & Hove Albion, Luton Town, Middlesbrough, Venezia. Achievements 1x English 3rd tier champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Aaron Connolly Net Worth and Salary

Aaron is an uprising baller and his primary source of income is through his footballing career. The net worth of the player as of 2022 is estimated at around $1.5 million. The market value of the player is valued at €6 million as of 2022.

His current salary details at Venezia are not available as of now as he has joined the club recently. The previous salary of the player at Brighton was around £1.2 million.

Aaron Connolly Club Career

Aaron joined the Maree/Oranmore FC academy when he was just 5 years old. He left the club after spending 6 years with them and joined Mervue United in 2011. He spent 5 years with the club and joined Brighton & Hove Albion in 2016.

He played for three years with the youths till 2019. He made his senior debut for the club in the 1–0 EFL Cup win over Barnet in August 2017 coming in as a substitute. With his impressive performances, he was offered a three and half year contract in January 2019 which he couldn’t refuse.

HALF-TIME Brighton 2-0 Spurs



Goals from Neal Maupay and youngster Aaron Connolly give Brighton the advantage going into the break#BHATOT pic.twitter.com/8nRxqRt8gJ — Premier League (@premierleague) October 5, 2019

After signing the contract, he was loaned out to League One team Luton Town for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. He made his club debut on 13 April in a 1–1 draw match against Charlton. He didn’t play from January to April due to his injury.

He returned to the club after the season and played there till 2022. He scored his first senior goal against Bristol Rovers in the EFL Cup on 27 August 2019 which resulted in a 3-2 victory. He made his league debut four days later in a defeat to the English giants Manchester City.

Connolly was loaned out to the Championship team Middlesbrough until the end of the 2021/22 season on 2 January 2022. He made 18 appearances in all competitions and scored 2 goals. Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Connolly was loaned out to Serie B club Venezia for a period of one year.

Aaron Connolly International Career

Aaron represented Ireland’s national team from the U17 side to the senior side. He was the top goalscorer for the U17 side of Ireland in the group qualifying stages for the 2017 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, scoring seven goals in six matches.

He got his first senior call-up for the Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Georgia and Switzerland. He made his debut for the country against Georgia on 12 October 2019 which ended in a 0-0 draw.

The net worth of Aaron Connolly is $1.5 million. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Aaron Connolly Family

Aaron was born on 28 January 2000 in Oranmore, County Galway, Ireland. His parents are Mike and Karen. They both struggled and made a lot of sacrifices to make their son become a professional footballer. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and the other family details still remain to be a mystery.

Aaron Connolly Girlfriend

Aaron is currently single and doesn’t spend his time dating anyone. The player had a previous relationship with Lucinda Strafford. Lucinda is the Love Island 7 fame model. They both were in a relationship for almost three and a half years and unfortunately, they both broke up.

Aaron has been seen endorsing the product of Adidas on his social media account. He has an endorsement deal with the company and as per the deal, he wears the company’s boot to every match he plays.

Aaron Connolly Cars and Tattoos

Aaron seems to desire some good fancy cars in his garage. He owns a Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 already and it is certain that it is not the only car he possesses. The player doesn’t mind inking his body and has a few tattoos on his skin. He has a big tattoo of a lion on his left hand and he has one more tattoo on his right hand.

Aaron Connolly with his Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 car. (Credits: @aaronconnolly9 Instagram)

