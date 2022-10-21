Nayef Aguerd 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Nayef Aguerd is a Moroccan professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League club West Ham United as a centre-back and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Nayef Aguerd joined the Premier League Club West Ham United in 2022 and the defender is yet to make his debut for the new club due to injury. He has represented Morocco at the national level. Let us see more in detail about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Nayef Aguerd joined Rennes from FUS Rabat in 2020. (Photo by Damien Meyer / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Nayef Aguerd Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Kenitra, Morocco Father’s Name Youssouf Hadji Aguerd Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aries Net Worth $1.5 million Age 26 Birthday 30 March 1996 Nationality Moroccan Position Defender Senior Clubs FUS Rabat, Dijon, Dijon B, Rennes, West Ham United Achievements NA Wife Unknown Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Nayef Aguerd Net Worth and Salary

Nayef’s primary source of income comes from his footballing career. Nayef is said to have an estimated net worth of $1.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued by Transfermarkt at 25 million euros. The player earns a decent salary of 1 Million Pounds per year, not bad for a mid-Premier League team.

Nayef Aguerd Club Career

Nayef began footballing at Mohammed VI Football Academy in 2012 and then later moved to FUS Rabat in 2014 where he began his senior career. He scored his debut goal for the club on 15 February 2015 against Wydad AC and the game ended in a 3-1 victory.

Nayef joined Ligue 1 team Dijon after spending 4 years with FUS Rabat appearing in 106 matches. He played for the reserve team before joining the first team. He made his professional league debut with the team against Nice on 25 August 2018 and the game ended in a 4-0 win where he scored a goal in his debut game.

In August 2020, Nayef was signed by the Ligue 1 club Rennes for reported transfer fees between €4m and €5m. In September 2020, he scored the first goal with Rennes against Nîmes which resulted in a 4-2 win.

Nayef Aguerd is a West Ham United player who primarily plays as centre-back .(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The Premier League club West Ham United got impressed by the player’s growth and signed him in August 2022 for a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £30m making him the fourth most expensive signing of the club following Sebastien Haller, Felipe Anderson and Kurt Zouma. He is yet to make the debut appearance for the club in the 2022/23 season as he is still recovering from injury.

Nayef Aguerd International Career

Nayef represented the Morocco National team at the U23 level before breaking into the senior team. He was included in the Moroccan National team for the friendly against Albania on 31 August 2016 and made his debut in the match resulting in a 0-0 draw. He got the call-up for Morocco to represent the nation in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and played every match in the group stage.

Nayef Aguerd Family

Nayef was born on 30 March 1996 in Kenitra, Morocco. His father Youssouf Hadji Aguerd supported him the entire time till he made it professional. His mother is known for the struggles she faced to help her son to become a footballer yet her name still remains unknown.

Nayef Aguerd Wife

Nayef is said to be married and his wife’s name is not known. He seems to be a religious guy and by the ethics of religion, he keeps his private life under wraps. Everyone hopes that the player leads a happy life with his family.

Nayef has been playing at a top level and hopes to continue his form. The player has not been seen endorsing a product on his social media. But it’s clear that the player will get sponsors any time soon and with his talent, he might even create a fight between sponsors to sponsor him.

Nayef Aguerd Cars and Tattoos

Nayef has not been spotted in the streets of Europe driving a car but might own some luxury cars to roam around the city with his partner. The player seems to be afraid of needles and doesn’t have any tattoos, unlike many footballers.

The net worth of Nayef Aguerd is $1.5 million. (Credits: @nayefaguerd Instagram)

