Tom Davies 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Tom Davies is an English professional footballer who plays as a central midfielder for the Premier League club Everton and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Thomas Davies popularly known as Tom Davies is a product of Everton’s academy and has spent more than 13 years with the club including the youth side. He has represented England U21 national team but is yet to make his debut for the senior side.

He has just played in six out of the first 12 matches and is working hard to find a starting spot in the English coach Frank Lampard‘s Everton. Let us see more about the player’s bio in the following paragraphs.

Tom Davies currently plays for Premier League club Everton. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tom Davies Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Liverpool, England Father’s Name Tony Davies Mother’s Name Daine Davies Star Sign Cancer Net Worth 7 Million Pound Age 24 Birthday 30 June 1998 Nationality English Position Central Midfielder Senior Clubs Everton Achievements 1x U21 Premier League champion Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Tom Davies Net Worth and Salary

Tom has been playing football at a top level for years which has made him some money and fame. The net worth of the player is estimated to be around 7 Million Pounds. The market value of the player is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt as of 2022.

He currently earns a salary of 1.3 Million Pounds at Everton. With impressive performances, he will be offered a more lucrative contract in the future.

Tom Davies Club Career

Tom is an academy product of Everton, having joined the side when he was just 11 years old. He got promoted and was included in the U21 team of Everton ahead of the 2014/15 season. Through his consistent performances, he earned his first professional contract and signed for the club on 30 September 2015.

Tom made his professional debut against Southampton coming on as an 83rd-minute substitute at Goodison Park which resulted in a 1-1 draw. He got his first start after the sacking of manager Roberto Martínez and played the entire 90 minutes under the interim coach David Unsworth in a 3-0 win against Norwich City and earned the first man of the match award.

His performance in the 2016/17 season earned him the Everton Young Player of the Season award, the Best Goal of the Season award and also the Performance of the Season award in the match against Man City where he scored his first-ever professional goal.

He didn’t play much under the coach Ronald Koeman and struggled to find his form under him. He was named captain in the EFL Cup match against Rotherham in 2018 which resulted in a 2-0 win and also became the youngest player to ever captain the club.

Tom Davies International Career

Tom has represented England’s national football team from U16 to U21 but has failed to receive the first call-up for the senior squad. In October 2015, he was called up for the U21 side after seeing his progression from the U17 side. He was named the captain of the U17 England side ahead of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Tom Davies Family and Early Life

Tom was born on 30 June 1998 in Liverpool, England to the couple Tony Davies and Daine Davies. His brother Liam is also a footballer who plays for Bala Town. Tom is the nephew of former Everton player Alan Whittle who played for the club from 1967 to 1972.

The net worth of Tom Davies is 7 Million Pounds. (Photo by PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Davies Girlfriend

Tom is single and currently not dating anyone as reported. He spends time with the boots on the pitch, and off the pitch, he prefers to play Nintendo Switch with his buddy Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tom has Adidas as the primary boot sponsor. He has a contract with them and according to which he endorses the product on his social media and wears the company’s boot for every match he plays.

Tom Davies Cars and Tattoos

Tom is not a fan of inking his body, unlike many footballers. He has been spotted driving an Audi in the streets of England and it might not be the only car he has in his garage.

