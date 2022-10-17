Diego Costa 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Diego Costa is a Brazilian professional football player who currently plays as a striker for the Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Diego da Silva Costa popularly known as Diego Costa joined the Wolves in 2022 on a free transfer and has started to get regular play time under the boss. He is yet to open his scoring account for the new side.

He is hoping to be back at the top level as early as possible to help the team finish in a good position. The striker is known for his time at Chelsea and Atletico Madrid where he has a combined 200-goal contribution to the clubs.

Diego Costa joined Wolved on a free transfer in August 2022. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Diego Costa Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Lagarto, Brazil Father’s Name José de Jesus Silva Mother’s Name Josileide da Silva Costa Star Sign Libra Net Worth $40million Age 34 Birthday 7 October 1988 Nationality Spanish, Brazil Position Striker Senior Clubs Braga, Penafiel, Atlético Madrid, Celta, Albacete, Valladolid, Rayo Vallecano, Chelsea, Atlético Mineiro, Wolverhampton Wanderers Achievements 1X TOP SCORER

2X ENGLISH CHAMPION

2X SPANISH CHAMPION

1X EUROPA LEAGUE WINNER

4X UEFA SUPERCUP WINNER

1X SPANISH CUP WINNER

1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER

1X BRAZILIAN CHAMPION

1X BRAZILIAN CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children Isadora Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Diego Costa Net Worth and Salary

Diego is one of the most famous centre-forwards in footballing history. The player is said to have a whooping net worth of $40million. The market value of the player is currently valued at €4.00m as of April 2022. He currently earns a decent salary of $2.97 million per year from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Diego Costa Club Career

Diego started playing football at a club when he was 16 years old. He joined the Barcelona Capela, the club situated in Sao Paulo and played there for 2 years. He then moved to Europe and signed his first professional contract for the Portuguese club Braga in 2006. He was immediately loaned out to the club Penafiel.

He was sold to the LaLiga team Atletico Madrid in 2007 and was loaned back to Braga where he made 6 appearances for the former club. He had 2 more loan spells with Celta and Albacete in the following seasons. Without a single appearance for Atletico in 2 years, he was sold to Valladolid in 2009.

Diego Costa lifting a trophy on Atlético Mineiro jersey. (Credits: @diego.costa Instagram)

He had an average season playing 34 matches in all competitions scoring 8 goals for Valladoid. The following year, again Atletico bought the striker back for an undisclosed fee. He was a key player in the 2011/12 season for the team and helped the team in winning the LaLiga title, UEFA Super Cup and Copa Del Rey.

He started to bloom as a striker and at the time Chelsea paid £32 million to Atletico to get the striker. He signed a five-year contract on a salary of £150,000 a week with the Blues. He was with a great squad including big players like Eden Hazard, Oscar, and the Blues won two Premier League, and one League Cup with Costa.

In 2018, Costa had a rift with Conte which led to the transfer of Costa again to Atletico Madrid for a disclosed transfer fee of €56 million. He won a UEFA Europa League title and another UEFA Super Cup on his return to the club.

After 2 years with the club, he was sold to Atletico Mineiro where he signed a contract until December 2022. He terminated his contract with the club in January 2022 and became a free agent and later in August 2022, he signed a 1 year deal with the Wolves.

Diego Costa International Career

Costa represented Brazil at the national level in 2013 and in the next year he switched the national team and chose to play for Spain National team where he appeared in 24 games scoring 10 goals. He was included in the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad of Spain and also in the 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Diego Costa Family and Girlfriend

Diego was born on 7 October 1988 in Lagarto, Brazil. His father José de Jesus Silva was a great football fan, he named Diego after the Greatest American footballer Diego Maradona and named his brother Jair after former Brazilian legend Jairzinho.

He is currently single and was dating the Ex-model Michele Zuanne but later they got separated. He has one kid named Isadora, who really sees the loving and caring side of Diego which his opponents never see.

The striker signed an endorsement deal with Adidas in 2017. As a part of the deal, Costa wore adizero f50 range of boots on the pitch making him an Adidas endorser including famous footballers like Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Diego Costa Cars and Tattoos

The striker has purchased a lot of fancy cars and is crazy about the 4-wheeler. Later in 2017, he was forced to put his BMW and Benz cars on the market as he was about to move from London following his Atletico Madrid move. Diego Costa has not been a fan of tattoos and hasn’t inked his skin till now.

Diego Costa’s pic with a 4-wheeler on his vacation. (Credits: @diego.costa Instagram)

