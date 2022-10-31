Cameron Archer 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cameron Archer is an English professional footballer who plays as a striker for the Premier League club Aston Villa and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Cameron Desmond Archer popularly called Cameron Archer is a product of Aston Villa academy. The player represented England’s youth team at the national level and is yet to make his senior debut.

The player has a contract with Villa till 2027 and hopes to develop more as a player to shine in the future. The player has not been playing much in the League till match day 12 in the 2022/23 season but is working hard to earn his minutes. Let us see about the player in detail in the coming paragraphs.

Cameron Archer plays for the Premier League team Aston Villa as a striker. (Credits: @cameronarcher9 Instagram)

Cameron Archer Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Walsall, England Father’s Name Hans Alfredson Mother’s Name Gunilla Alfredson Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $ 1.5 Million Age 20 Birthday 9 December 2001 Nationality English Position Forward Senior Clubs Aston Villa, Solihull Moors, Preston North End. Achievements 1x Top goalscorer Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Cameron Archer Net Worth and Salary

Cameron is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The net worth of the player is estimated to be $1.5 million as of 2022. The market value of the player in 2022 is valued at £5.40 million by Transfermarkt.

The salary details of the player are not available as of now but if he puts in his hard work on the pitch, he will certainly sign a good lucrative deal in the future.

Cameron Archer Club Career

Cameron joined Aston Villa’s youth academy when he was just 8 years old and he played there till 2019 before breaking into the senior squad of Aston Villa. He made his senior professional debut against Crewe Alexandra on 27 August 2019 in an EFL Cup fixture which resulted in a tie.

In October 2020, he was loaned out to the National League team Solihull Moors until January 2021. Impressing the coaching staff with his performances, his loan was extended till the end of that season with no option of recall.

He scored a hat trick in his first start in the EFL Cup match against Barrow on August 24 2021 which resulted in a 6-0 win for Villa. He scored against Chelsea in the next round of the EFL Cup which resulted in a win by penalties. Just 6 Days later, he made his Premier League debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford which resulted in a 1-0 victory.

In January 2022, he was loaned out to the Championship club Preston North End until the end of the season. He scored on his Championship debut against West Bromwich Albion which resulted in a 2-0 win. After impressing the Gaffer Steven Gerrard in the pre-season tour, the coach announced that the player will be included in the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Cameron Archer International Career

Cameron is yet to make his senior debut at the national level. The player represented England’s U20 team in the match against Portugal U21 which resulted in a 2-0 loss. He got his U21 call-up to play the qualification matches for the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Cameron Archer has represented England’s U21 team at the national level. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

He made his U21 debut against the Czech Republic on the 3rd of June 2022. The player scored his first goal for the team against Albania in a 3-0 victory.

Cameron Archer Family

Cameron was born on 9 December 2001 in Walsall, England. His parents Hans Alfredson and Gunilla Alfredson struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Cameron Archer Girlfriend

Cameron is currently single and not dating anyone. The player spends a lot of time in the training grounds with the players rather than dating women. There are also chances that the player might be dating someone secretly because of his good looks.

Cameron has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

The Net Worth of Cameron Archer is $1.5 million. (Credits: @cameronarcher9 Instagram)

Cameron Archer Cars and Tattoos

The young striker has not been spotted driving a car in the city of Birmingham but might be having some good collections of cars in his garage. Unlike many footballers, Cameron has not inked his skin yet.

