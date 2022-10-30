Taiwo Awoniyi 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Taiwo Awoniyi is a Nigerian professional football player who plays as a centre-forward for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Wife, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Taiwo Micheal Awoniyi popularly called Taiwo Awoniyi joined the English side from Union Berlin in 2022. The player has just contributed 40 per cent of the minutes with the team and is working hard to earn the starting spot.

The club is in a rebuilding phase under manager Steve Cooper who has heavily stacked the side by adding 22 players from the transfer window to the squad ahead of the 2022/23 season. The squad is working well to get the bond and chemistry with the new side and so does the Nigerian. We’ll see more about the player in the following stanzas.

Taiwo Awoniyi plays for Nottingham Forest as a striker. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Taiwo Awoniyi Facts And Wiki

Birth Place ILorin, Nigeria Father’s Name Elder Solomon Adewoye Awoniyi Mother’s Name Mary Motunrayo Awoniyi Star Sign Leo Net Worth £3.7 Million Age 25 Birthday 12 August 1997 Nationality Nigerian Position Forward Senior Clubs Liverpool, FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Mouscron, Gent, Mainz 05, Union Berlin, Nottingham Forest. Achievements 1X UNDER-17 WORLD CUP CHAMPION Wife Taiye Jesudun Children Awoniyi Emmanuel Social Media Instagram

Taiwo Awoniyi Net Worth and Salary

Taiwo makes most of his money only through his footballing career. The player’s net worth is reported to be at £ 3.7 Million as of 2022. The current market value of the player as of 2022 is valued at 20 million euros by Transfermarkt.

The player earned a whopping salary of £1.8 Million when he was at Union Berlin. The current salary of the player is undisclosed yet.

Taiwo Awoniyi Club Career

Taiwo began footballing at Imperial Soccer Academy in 2010 and played there with the youths before joining the English Giants Liverpool in 2015. He was bought for a transfer fee of around 400k pounds and was immediately loaned out to FSV Frankfurt.

He was out of the club after returning on continuous loan spells with clubs including NEC, Mouscron, and Gent in 2018. In 2019, he was again loaned back to Mouscron where he played 9 matches and scored 7 goals. He was again sent on loan ahead of the 2019/20 season to Mainz 05 where he played 12 games.

1. FC Union Berlin have completed the signing of Taiwo Awoniyi from @LFC. #fcunion



👉 https://t.co/KtEL4nvzKn pic.twitter.com/akP9y0pbxL — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) July 20, 2021

He returned to Liverpool again to just see him loaned out for the seventh time in his career. He joined Union Berlin on loan ahead of the 2020/21 season and after the loan period, the club paid Liverpool a reported fee of £6.5 million and signed the forward with a 10% sell-on clause in the deal.

After just one year with the team, he was bought by the newly promoted Nottingham Forest in June 2022 for a reported fee of 17 million pounds. He scored the first goal for the club against West Ham United in August 2022 which resulted in a 1-0 victory. The player’s goal against Liverpool in October 2022 was enough to pocket the home win for the side.

Taiwo Awoniyi International Career

Taiwo has represented Nigeria’s national football team from U17 to U23 level before representing the senior team. He was a part of the squad in the 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup which won the trophy. He was also a part of the team that won the 2015 African U-20 Championship.

He was included in the squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and made his debut against the Central African Republic. He was announced as the captain of the team for the 2021 AFCON.

The net worth of Taiwo Awoniyi is 3.7 million pounds. (Credits: @awoniyi18 Instagram)

Taiwo Awoniyi Family

Taiwo was born on 12 August 1997 in ILorin, Nigeria. His parents are Elder Solomon Adewoye Awoniyi and Mary Motunrayo Awoniyi. The player has a younger twin sister named Kehinde.

Taiwo Awoniyi Wife – Taiye Jesudun

Taiwo married Taiye Jesudun in a traditional engagement and wedding on 15 June 2018 at Kaaba after spending a long time dating. The couple has been blessed with a baby which they named Awoniyi Emmanuel later and they both hope to give the best to their child.

Taiwo Awoniyi on vacation with his wife Taiye Jesudun and kid Awoniyi Emmanuel. (Credits: @awoniyi18 Instagram)

The player has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media till now. But with the abilities he has, he will show them on the pitch to prove his worth to have a sponsor.

Taiwo Awoniyi Cars and Tattoos

Taiwo has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of Europe but might have some good cars in his garage. Unlike many footballers, Taiwo doesn’t have any tattoos on his body.

