Shandon Baptiste 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Shandon Baptiste is a Grenadian professional football player who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Brentford and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Shandon Harkeem Baptiste famously called Shandon Baptiste joined the English club in 2020 from the England professional club Oxford United. The player has represented Grenada at the national level.

He has been playing at a decent level with the bees and puts in a lot of effort to reach the top level. Let us see more about the player’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Shandon Baptiste joined Brentford FC in 2020. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Shandon Baptiste Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Grenada Father’s Name Marcel Barbeau Mother’s Name Suzanne Meloche Star Sign Aries Net Worth £557 k Age 24 Birthday 8 April 1998 Nationality Grenadian Position Midfielders. Senior Clubs Oxford United, Hampton & Richmond Borough, Brentford. Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Shandin Baptiste Net Worth and Salary

Footballing has been the primary source of income for the midfielder. The net worth of Shandon is estimated at £557 k as of 2022. The market value of the player is valued at million euros.

The player earns a reported salary of £395k at Brentford and this will rise exponentially if the player continues to put in his hard work to show his capabilities on the field.

Shandin Baptiste Club Career

Shandon joined Reading’s youth academy when he was 7 years old and played there before making a move to John Madejski Academy in 2014. Just after 1 year with the academy, he moved to Oxford United to play with the youths.

The player was promoted to the senior squad in 2017 and signed a six-month professional contract in 2017. He made his first senior debut in the EFL Trophy match and owing to his performances, he was offered an 18-month contract and just after signing the contract he was loaned out.

📺 𝙈𝙮 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮: Shandon Baptiste



From being released for being too small to the biggest stage of all, @sbap26 on his path to the #PL



Watch ➡ https://t.co/jy7a1YA12j #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/HqwumY24CS — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 12, 2022

The player joined the League One Hampton & Richmond Borough on loan and returned back in June. In the 2018/19 season, he became a regular starter for the club. The player scored his first professional goal against Newport County in The EFL Cup match which ended in a 3-0 victory in August 2018.

He played a key role and scored a goal in the 4-0 victory against West Ham United in EFL Cup and also captained the team against Manchester City in the quarter-finals. In January 2020, Shandon joined the Championship club Brentford for a reported fee of 2.5 million pounds for a four and half year deal.

He made 13 appearances for the club in the remainder of the season. He remained on injury and saw the club get promoted to the Premier League in the 2021/22 season. He made his first appearance against Aston Villa after injury which resulted in a 1-1 draw. The box-to-box midfielder ended the season with 25 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Shandon Baptiste International Career

The player was included in the Grenada national team squad and he made three appearances for the team in the 2017/18 season. He was called up for the side to represent the team in the 2019–20 CONCACAF Nations League qualifying matches but declined the call following his wish to represent England’s national side.

The net worth of Shandon Baptiste is £557 k. (Credits: @spab26 Instagram)

Shandon Baptiste Family

Shandon was born on 8 April 1998 in Grenada to the couple Marcel Barbeau and Suzanne Meloche. The family moved from Grenada to England at the age of three. The family struggled a lot to make the player become a professional.

Shandon Baptiste Girlfriend

The player is currently single and prefers to spend time on the pitch rather than dating someone. The player prefers to stay away from the media’s spotlight and there are chances that the player might be dating someone secretly.

Shandon is a growing footballer and hasn’t reached a top level yet. The player has not been seen endorsing any product on his social media till now. If he is able to show his abilities and skills on the field, then he might see sponsors fighting to sponsor him.

Shandon Baptiste Cars and Tattoos

Shandon has been spotted in the streets of England driving around a black car for which the model and brand name are unknown. The player seems to be fond of automobiles and probably has plans to buy more cars to fill up his garage. The player doesn’t seem to fancy tattoos on his body and doesn’t have one till now.

Shandon Baptiste was spotted driving his black car in the city of London. (Credits: @spab26 Instagram)

