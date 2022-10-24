Sergi Canos 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Sergi Canos is a Spanish professional footballer who plays as a winger for the Premier League club Brentford and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Sergi Canos Tenes famously called Sergi Canos joined the club from the English club Norwich City in 2017 and is continuing to play at the top level for the Bees. He has represented Spain’s youth team at the national level.

Sergi suffered a hamstring injury ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League season and has just played about 10 mins so far till matchday 13. The 25-year-old winger is working so hard to be back on track and in this article, we will see the player’s bio in detail.

Sergi Canos is a Brentford FC player who plays as a winger. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sergi Canos Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Nules, Spain Father’s Name Pepe Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £1.5 million Age 25 Birthday 2 February 1997 Nationality Spanish Position Winger Senior Clubs Liverpool, Brentford, Norwich City, Brentford. Achievements NA Girlfriend Valeria Emiliani Children NA Social Media Instagram

Twitter

Sergi Canos Net Worth and Salary

The 25-year-old winger makes the most of his earnings through footballing. The net worth of the player is estimated at around £1.5 million in 2022. The market value of the player is valued at €14 million by Transfermarkt.

The winger currently earns a reported salary of £860k at Brentford and currently hopes to receive a more lucrative contract if he performs well.

Sergi Canos Club Career

Canos began to play football at the youth academy at his hometown club Nules. Later, he joined Barcelona’s youth academy in 2010 dreaming to become a star in the future. He left La Masia in 2013 after being able to play as a forward and as a winger and joined Liverpool at the age of 16.

The English giants made him play initially with the U18 squad and he progressed well to make a debut for the reserve’s team in the 2013/14 season. Canos was included and played in every match of the 2014–15 UEFA Youth League and managed to score a goal.

He joined Brentford on loan ahead of the 2015/16 season where he managed to make 38 appearances in all competitions. After the end of the loan, he returned to Anfield Stadium just to play a single match with the Reds before getting sold to Norwich City.

Canos joined Championship club Norwich City in July 2016 for a four-year deal from Liverpool for an undisclosed transfer fee. In January 2017, Canos again joined Brentford but this time on a permanent deal.

He signed a four-and-a-half-year deal with the club for the reported fee of £2.5 million plus add-ons. As of October 2022, the Spaniard has made over 180 appearances for the club in all competitions scoring 26 goals for Brentford.

Sergi Canos International Career

He was a part of the Spain U15 national team in the 2012 Copa de México de Naciones and the squad progressed till the quarter-finals. He was then promoted to the U16 and U17 levels and made six appearances in the qualifying matches for the 2014 UEFA European Under-17 Championship.

The net worth of Sergi Canos is 1.5 million pounds. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

He made his U19 debut at the national level against Italy on 20 January 2020 and also played two matches in the 2016 European U19 Championship qualifiers.

Sergi Canos Family

Canos was born on 2 February 1997 in Nules, Spain. His father Pepe and mother successfully ran a Spanish hotel named Gracias on Penny Lane in Liverpool and it is said that the family of Canos still lives in Liverpool. Canos has a sister whose name is not revealed yet.

Sergi Canos Girlfriend

Canos is currently dating Valeria Emiliani and both are in a relationship right now. They both share a happy life together and hope to be married soon.

Sergi has been playing at the top level but currently doesn’t have any sponsors. He has not been seen endorsing any product or company on his social media. With his abilities on the pitch, he will surely make companies wait for the sign to sponsor him.

Sergi Canos Cars and Tattoos

Sergi has not been spotted in the streets of England driving a car, but it is sure that the young player has a good collection of cars in his garage to roam around with his partner. The player has a tattoo on his left leg’s ankle and that appears to be the only tattoo on his body. He might be planning to add some more tattoos in the future.

Sergi Canos has a tattoo on his left leg ankle. (Credits: @sergicanos Instagram)

