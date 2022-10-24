Kristoffer Ajer 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Kristoffer Ajer is a Norwegian professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League club Brentford as a centre-back and this article will reveal more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Kristoffer Vassbakk Ajer famously called Kristoffer Ajer joined Brentford in 2021 from the Scottish Club Celtic and has been a rock at the back for the coach Thomas Frank. He has represented Norway at the national level.

He has been seen to possess the potential to become a great player and is considered to be one for the future. Let us see more about the player’s bio in detail in the following paragraphs.

Kristoffer Ajer currently plays for Brentford FC as a central defender. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ajer Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Raelingen, Norway Father’s Name Jan Tore Ajer Mother’s Name Randi Ajer Star Sign Aries Net Worth 4.6 million pounds Age 24 Birthday 17 April 1998 Nationality Norwegian Position Centre back Senior Clubs Lillestrøm II, Start, Celtic, Kilmarnock , Brentford Achievements 4x Europa League participant

3x Champions League participant

3x Scottish champion

3x Scottish cup winner

3x Scottish league cup winner Girlfriend Marte Koepp Children NA Social Media Instagram

Kristoffer Ajer Net Worth and Salary

Kristoffer has footballing as his primary source of income and has the hunger to earn more and more. The player’s net worth in 2022 is estimated at 4.6 million pounds. The market value of the player is valued at €18 million by Transfermarkt.

The player is reported to be earning a decent salary of £1.8 million annually, pretty high for a young player in a mid-premier league club.

Kristoffer Ajer Club Career

Kristoffer started playing football at Rælingen. He played with the club’s youth academy and in 2009, he left the club. He joined the club Lillestrøm in 2010 and played with the youths in 2010. He was promoted to the reserve team after his impressive performances with the youths.

Before breaking into the first team, he was sold to the Norwegian club Start in 2014 and made 54 appearances for the club in all competitions scoring 9 goals. Later in January 2016, he attended a one-week trial at Celtic. The Scottish club were impressed with his profile and offered him a 4-year contract for a reported fee of £650,000.

👶 Captaining @ikstart at the age of 16

🔄 Transitioning from CAM to CB

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Playing for #CelticFC

🏟 The most special day of his career at Stamford Bridge



𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 with Kristoffer Ajer ➡️ https://t.co/VyTU97NHMc#BrentfordFC 🐝 pic.twitter.com/wn5E6Xbn1a — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) May 9, 2022

He was loaned out to the Scottish club Kilmarnock in January 2017 and returned back with much more confidence. In May 2018, he signed a four-year contract extension with the club. He scored his first goal for the club against FK Suduva in a 3-0 win in August 2018. He made his 100th appearance for the club in a Europa League fixture against SS Lazio.

He was then signed by the Premier League club Brentford on 21 July 2021 for a five-year deal and the transfer fees is yet to be disclosed.

Kristoffer Ajer International Career

Kristoffer has represented Norway at the national side from the junior to senior level. He received his first call-up for the senior side on 13 march 2018 for the friendly matches against Australia and Albania. He made his debut against Australia on march 13 2018 which resulted in a 4-1 win.

The net worth of Kristoffer Ajer is 4.6 million pounds. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ajer Family

Kristoffer was born on 17 April 1998 in Raelingen, Norway. His parents are Jan Tore Ajer and Randi Ajer. The player’s parental details are not disclosed yet by the player but remains to lead a happy life with them Kristoffer was also involved in athletics, handball and ice hockey before he started to play football.

Kristoffer Ajer Girlfriend – Marte Koepp

Kristoffer is currently in a relationship with Marte Koepp. The 23-year-old woman has modelled in the past and is currently working in marketing and is a graphic designer with the company MedEasy. The stunning blonde beauty has planned her future with the defender.

Marte Koepp is the girlfriend of Brentford FC defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Credits: @kristoffer.v.ajer Instagram)

Kristoffer is proving his value and steadily has been stealing attention from big clubs with his abilities on the pitch. The player has not been seen endorsing any product on his social media and certainly will have one in the near future.

Kristoffer Ajer Cars and Tattoos

Unlike many footballers, Kristoffer doesn’t seem to have fancy tattoos on his body. He is interested in automobiles and has many cars to fill up his garage including the first car he bought – an Audi A5 and the most recent car he bought – a Mercedes GLE Coupe.

