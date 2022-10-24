Alfie Devine 2022 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Alfie Devine is an English professional footballer who currently plays for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in the reserve team, and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and so on.

Alfie Sean Devine popularly known as Alfie Devine was promoted from the youth team of Tottenham Hotspur to the reserve team and has been playing at a good level. He is expected to be one of the future stars of the club and has a serious talent to shine.

Alfie is a versatile player who can play as a striker as well as a central midfielder and it is clear that the club’s manager Antonio Conte knows his talent and counts him for the future. Let us see more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

Alfie Devine plays for the Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Alfie Devine Facts And Wiki

Birth Place Warrington, England Father’s Name Sean Devine Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth $250K-$500K Age 18 Birthday 1 August 2004 Nationality English Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Alfie Devine Net Worth and Salary

Alfie has now started his senior career and footballing is the primary source of income for the baller. The net worth of the player is said to be around $250K-$500K. The market value of the player is valued at €900k.

The salary of the player is reported to be £7,280 per year and with his impressive performances on the field, he will be offered a good and lucrative contract in the future.

Alfie Devine Club Career

Alfie started footballing at Liverpool academy when he was young. He then later moved and signed with Wigan Athletic on 6 June 2020. and made his debut for the U23 side when he was just 15 years old. He was sold to Tottenham Hotspur due to administration reasons on 28 July for around £300,000.

Alfie got into a physical fight with Danny Drinkwater after his tackle on Danny in the match against Chelsea in December 2020 due to which both got sent off from the match. He made his debut for Tottenham Hotspur against Marine in the third round of the FA Cup on 10 January 2021.

After going 2-0 down, our U23s are right back in tonight's #PL2 north London derby, inspired by Alfie Devine.



He stormed through to make it 2-1, then hit the post and went close with a header from a corner, Dane Scarlett also denied by a superb save.



All to play for.



🔴 2-1 ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/SqvdkzH6fA — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 4, 2022

He came as a substitute yet managed to score a goal in the 5-0 victory for the team. He became the youngest player to play for Tottenham Hotspur’s senior team in just 16 years and 163 days.

Alfie Devine International Career

Alfie is yet to make his senior debut for England at the national level but with his talent everyone expects the player to mark an era at the national level for the country. He was included in the U16 side for the Sportchain AGS Cup in December 2019 where he won the player of the tournament award.

He made his first appearance for the U19 side against Italy which resulted in a 2–0 victory at St. George’s Park. He was called up to represent England in the 2022 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. England went all the way up and Alfie started in the finals against Israel on 1 July 2022 and went on to win the tournament.

The net worth of Alfie Devine is between $250K-$500K. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Alfie Devine Family

Alfie was born on 1 August 2004 in Warrington, England. His father Sean Devine was a former Rugby League scrum-half player and played for St Helens from 1986 to 1991, and Oldham from 1992 to 1993. His mother’s name is still unknown.

Alfie Devine Girlfriend

Alfie has just now turned 18 and might look for the right partner in the future. According to reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone right now.

Devine is a growing footballer and is sponsored by Adidas. As per the deal by Adidas, he wears the company’s boots to every match he plays.

Alfie Devine endorsed the Adidas football brand on his social media. (Credits: @alfie.devine Instagram)

Alfie Devine Cars and Tattoos

Alfie has not been spotted around the streets of England driving cars, but certainly has some plans to buy some fancy cars to fill up his garage. Looks like the player is afraid of needles as he doesn’t have tattoos on his skin.

