Lena Gercke – Sami Khedira Ex Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Lena Gercke is famous for being the Ex Girlfriend of German star Sami Khedira. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Lena has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned model and Instagram star. She is the kind of woman who has been in the spotlight almost her entire life. You are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship in this article. So without further ado, let’s get started!

Khedira has had a successful professional career thus far, playing for some of the top football clubs. With whom he has collaborated: VfB Stuttgart II (2004-2006) Stuttgart VfB (2006-2010) Madrid Real (2010-2015) Juventus (2015-2021) Likewise, he joined Hertha BSC a few days ago after leaving Juventus.

Lena Gercke Facts & Wiki

Lena Gercke Childhood and Family

Lena was born on 29 February 1988, in Marburg, Hessen, West Germany; hence, she is German. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent the majority of her life in front of lenses. Elvira Gercke is Lena’s mother, and Uwe Gercke is her father.

Lena Gercke was born in Marburg, Hessen, West Germany. (Credit: AFP)

Yana Gercke, the lead singer of the band “Oh, Alaska,” is her younger sister and one of her two half-sisters. Lena has light blond hair and blue eyes. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information.

Lena Gercke Education

Lena went to a local high in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she decided to pursue a career in modelling as she was passionate about it since her youth.

Lena Gercke Career

Lena started modelling as a hobby. But soon, she found out that she was pretty good in front of the camera, so she took a shot in the modelling world. Well, it all began in 2004 when she won a casting call and appeared in a Burger King ad. Following her victory in the first season of Germany’s Next Top Model in 2006, Lena began to receive numerous advertising contracts.

Various brands, labels, and publications sought to collaborate with Lena. These included modelling and advertising contracts with IMG Models in Paris, Sports Week, Mexx and Geox, American Cosmopolitan magazines, June 2006 German Cosmopolitan issue, OuiSet, Votre Beauté, H&M, Glamour, and even a deal with Microsoft for Windows Live.

Lena Gercke is a supermodel. (Credit: t-online.de)

Lena is also an Instagram star. The German beauty’s amazing content has earned significant reactions on Instagram where she mostly shares images of herself and her beautiful child. Her incredible fashion sense coupled with her fabulous body creates Instagram-worthy images which instantly attract the eyes of the viewers.

Lena Gercke Net Worth

Lena has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling earnings. As we don’t know whether she is monetizing her account, we can’t really say if she is earning money from social media reach. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Lena Gercke and Sami Khedira relationship

The charming couple first began dating in 2011, ten years ago. Nobody really knows how exactly they originally connected, but Lena Gercke and German footballer Sami Khedira once said in an interview that they were introduced by mutual friends. The duo started dating soon after their first meeting as they were very impressed by each other’s charm. Later, Lena moved to Madrid to stay with Khedira.

They successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye for the initial few years as they wanted to avoid excessive attention from the media. Still, Lena being a model and Khedira being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public.

Sami Khedira with then-girlfriend Lena Gercke at World Cup 2014. (Credit: Getty Images)

The entire rumour and the presumptions were validated in 2012 when a photo of the amazing couple emerged on the cover of GQ magazine. Everyone then knew they were dating.

However, the connection that everyone believed to be impenetrable ultimately fell apart. Lena Gercke and Sami Khedira’s breakup is claimed to have been caused by differences in viewpoint; specifically, Lena intended to become a mother of many children, something that Sami didn’t feel prepared for.

Lena Gercke and Sami Khedira Children

The fact that the couple didn’t welcome any children may have been the primary factor in their breakup. Sami wanted to maintain the status quo because she wasn’t prepared for such a significant role. Sami seemed to have a lot more to think about, with his career seemingly being the most significant of all. Khedira was just starting his professional career. We all know how much time and effort it takes to be a father, so perhaps Sami Khedira didn’t risk everything in his plans.

Lena Gercke Social media

Lena is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her child. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to. However, we couldn’t find any images of Khedira on her profile. It seems they might have moved on.

Lena has an extensive reach on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

