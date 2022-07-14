Damian De Allende– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Damian De Allende is a South African professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Damian De Allende, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Damian De Allende Facts

Birth Place Cape Town, South Africa Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth (2022) $ 3 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 25 November 1991



School Milnerton High School Nationality South African Wife Domenica Vigliotti Children One Social Media Instagram

Damian De Allende Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, De Allende has a net worth of $ 3 million with a salary of around $ 500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Damian De Allende Career

Damian is a South African rugby union player who plays for the South Africa national team and Japanese club Saitama Wild Knights. He plans as a wingman or centre.

Damian De Allende during his time with Munster (Planet Rugby)

He made his first-team debut for Western Province during the 2012 Vodacom Cup in their game against Pampas XV He made a total of three appearances in that campaign, scoring one try.

Having first featured at the professional level for Western Province, he made 91 appearances for Cape Town side the Stormers between 2013 and 2019. He joined Munster in the summer of 2020.

He played three matches as the 2019-20 season resumed following the Covid-enforced shutdown and then became a regular in the 2020-21 campaign in which Munster reached the final. He was named in the Pro14 ‘Dream Team’ after his very first full season playing for Munster.

De Allende left Munster at the end of the 2021–22 season and returned to Japan to rejoin League One club Saitama Wild Knights. De Allende made his international debut for South Africa in the opening game of the 2014 Rugby Championship, starting at the outside centre against Argentina in a 13-6 win.

Damian De Allende is one of the most prominent players for South Africa (Planet Rugby)

He made more runs (65) than any other Springbok at RWC 2019 and was fourth on the overall list behind Beauden Barrett, CJ Stander and Billy Vunipola. And played a pivotal role to help the Springboks win a record-equalling third Rugby World Cup in 2019.

De Allende started in all three tests for South Africa during the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa, earning his 50th cap for the Springboks during their third test victory that sealed a series win for the home team.

Damian de Allende Family and Personal Life

Damian was born on 25th November 1991 in Cape Town, South Africa. There is not much information about his parents or siblings as they maintain a private life.

He attended the University of Cape Town to attain his degree. Other than that Damian is a hardcore football fan and a massive Liverpool fan and has spoken of his desire to cross the Irish Sea to watch matches. He also loves to play video games.

Damian de Allende Relationship and Girlfriend

Damian married his long-time partner Domenica Vigliotti. They have been together since they were teenagers. They got married in an intimate wedding attended by friends and family. They have one son named Gabriel de Allende.

Damian with his beautiful wife Domenica and baby boy (Instagram)

There is not much information about Domenica as she maintains a private life and her Instagram handle is also private. But she is often seen cheering for her husband.

FAQs about Damian de Allende

What is Damian de Allende’s net worth? Damian has a net worth of approximately $3 million. How old is Damian de Alllende? Damian is 30 years old Which club did Damian make his debut in? Damian made his debut for Western Province Who is Damian married to? Damian is married to Domenica Vigliotti Does Damian have any children? No

