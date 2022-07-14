Francesca Fantuzzi – Domenico Berardi Wife, her Family and more 

Francesca Fantuzzi is famous for being the wife of Italian forward Domenico Berardi. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Francesca has achieved high feats in her career, however, she also has some down moments in her life. Professionally she is a renowned television presenter. Well, Francesca and Berardi were first seen kissing each other in an interview after Italy’s win. You can say fate brought them together. In this article, we are going to learn many interesting facts about their relationship and how it’s advancing currently.

Domenico Berardi, who was born on August 1st, 1994, has been a member of the Sassuolo football team since his professional football debut. Since making his Sassuolo debut in 2012, Domenico has developed himself into the team’s star player. He has also been outstanding for Italy in Euro 2020.

Francesca Fantuzzi Facts & Wiki

Birthday December 29, 1994 Place of Birth Sassuolo, Italy Nationality Italian Residency Italy Partner Domenico Berardi Job Television Presenter and Model Instagram @frencyfa Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Francesca Fantuzzi Childhood and Family

Francesca was born on December 29, 1994, in Italy; hence, she is Italian. She is pretty comfortable around the media as she has spent her whole life there. However, she has maintained strict secrecy when it comes to her private information.

Francesca was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know the anime of her parents and their occupation; we are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her and giving her great education. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces and will update the article once we get new information.

Francesca Fantuzzi Education

Francesca went to a local high school in her hometown. She always had a vision of a great life and knew how to get there. She was very ambitious and intelligent at the same time. After graduation, she went to a university for higher studies. Even though she hasn’t shared her major yet, we believe she studied journalism and communication at college.

Francesca Fantuzzi Career

Francesca Fantuzzi is a TV host and Instagram influencer. The Italian beauty has collaborated with several big Italian media outlets. Francesca frequently provides commentary on many sporting events in Italy, and more notably, in her birthplace of Sassuolo.

Francesca Fantuzzi is a TV host and Instagram influencer. (Credit: Instagram)

Francesca is not just a well-known TV host, but she also loves yoga and fitness, and she utilises her social media platform to encourage others to lead healthier lives. She was quite adventurous from a young age, and as a teenager, her desire was to become a diver and travel the world, according to her interviews.

Francesca Fantuzzi Net Worth

Francesca has a significant net worth, mainly representing her successful modelling and TV career earnings. Well, she excelled in whatever she did, and that’s why earning a handsome amount of money never was a problem for her. She leads a luxurious life that her bank balance can afford.

Francesca Fantuzzi and Domenico Berardi relationship

The gorgeous TV anchor Francesca Fantuzzi and Domenico Berardi have been together for a long time. Many people believe Domenico and Francesca are married, but they are only waiting for the proper time. The two first started dating in 2014.

After witnessing Domenico play brilliantly in one of Sassuolo’s games, Francesca reached out to him on his birthday via Facebook, and the rest is history.

Domenico Berardi and his wife have been together for a long time. (Credit: Instagram)

It seems they successfully kept their relationship out of the public eye. Still, Francesca being a football journalist and Berardi being a professional player, it was only a matter of time before their relationship got public. After the birth of their child, they have become more responsible and committed to the relationship.

Francesca Fantuzzi and Domenico Berardi Children

Domenico Berardi and Francesca Fantuzzi are parents to one kid. Domenico Berardi’s first child, Nicolo Berardi, was born to Francesca in December 2020.

Domenico Berardi with his wife and son. (Credit: Instagram)

Francesca Fantuzzi Social media

Francesca is active on Instagram and has a large follower base. She mostly posts pictures of her own and sometimes with her husband and son. Occasionally she posts snaps from her photoshoots. She is a stunning woman, and fans love to see what she is up to.

FAQs about Francesca Fantuzzi

When did Francesca Fantuzzi and Domenico Berardi get married? They are yet to get married. What is Francesca Fantuzzi doing now? She is a TV presenter and model. How old is Francesca Fantuzzi? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Francesca Fantuzzi? She is Italian. What is Francesca Fantuzzi’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.