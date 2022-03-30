Rob Holding Girlfriend Paige Almendariz Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Paige Almendariz? Meet The Girlfriend Of Rob Holding

Paige Almendariz is famous for being the girlfriend of Arsenal star Rob Holding. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Paige has a fun personality and an optimistic approach to life. How good it would be to have a partner that loves football in the same way as you do. Well, Rob Holding is a lucky person because his girlfriend is a footballer. The couple has suffered some ups and downs in their relationship, but their bond being stronger than the barriers, they survived heartbreak.

Rob Holding has been with the Gunners since 2016. After helping the team win 2 FA Cup titles, he has developed himself into a crucial member of the squad. The hard-working English star is not only excelling in his professional life, but his love life has also turned back on track.

In this article, we are going to share many interesting facts about his relationship. Specifically, we will focus on the life of Paige Almendariz, the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Paige Almendariz Facts & Wiki

Birthday October 19, 1997 Place of Birth West Sacramento, California Nationality American Residency America Partner Rob Holding Job Footballer Instagram @paigealmendariz Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Macy, Brittney, Greta and Collette Father & Mother Mother – Joy Almendariz Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Paige Almendariz Childhood and Family

Paige was born on October 19, 1997, in West Sacramento, California, making her a citizen of America. Her mother, Joy Almendariz, divorced her father when she was little. Her mother raised her with the help of her stepfather. We currently don’t know the occupation of her parents. She has four siblings – a twin sister named Macy and three other sisters, Brittney, Greta and Collette.

Brittney and Macy are currently professional dancers with the Sacramento Ballet. Paige publicly talked about her interest in ballet when she was growing up. She also said that she would have become a ballerina if she hadn’t become a footballer.

Paige has four sisters. (Credit: Instagram)

We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Paige’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend Of Rob Holding.

Paige Almendariz Education

Paige went to a local high school in California. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. After completing her secondary education, she enrolled at the University of Nevada to study communication.

Paige Almendariz career

Paige is a budding football talent. She developed natural qualities which helped her get into the sport. She is currently playing as a left-back for UNLV. She is very skilful, and she often showcases her freestyle activities through her Instagram channel. The American beauty has the ability to perform from both flanks, and she operates in midfield as well.

While growing up, Paige was into dancing. She developed a deep affection for the art form with her sisters and wanted to become Ballerina. Her two sisters had taken up the role, but Paige decided to become a footballer.

Paige is a professional football player. (Credit: Instagram)

Paige Almendariz Net Worth

Paige’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea of her total net worth. Wd believes she earns significant sums from professional contracts, brand endorsement and sponsorship deals.

She uses her social media channel to promote products that maintain the cash flow. Paige’s husband, Rob Holding, accumulated a considerable amount of money from his Arsenal contract. So the duo’s added income allows them to lead a luxurious lifestyle.

Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding relationship

Rob Holding met his girlfriend, Paige, first in 2018. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.

Rob Holding met his girlfriend, Paige, first in 2018. (Credit: Instagram)

As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. However, they got separated a few months later for unknown reasons. But they couldn’t stay away for long. In 2021, the duo revealed through Instagram that they were together again. It remains to be seen whether they defeat the test of time.

Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding Children

The couple doesn’t have any children at this point. They patched up one year back, and it would take some time before everything came to normal. Hence, they might take some time before welcoming a child.

Paige Almendariz Social media

Paige has a large follower base on Instagram. She mostly shares images in her training attire. She also does brand promotions using her channel. Paige also has photos with her boyfriend.

Paige has earned a huge follower base on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Paige Almendariz

When did Paige Almendariz and Rob Holding get married? They are yet to get married. What is Paige Almendariz doing now? She is a Footballer. How old is Paige Almendariz? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Paige Almendariz? She is American. What is Paige Almendariz’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

