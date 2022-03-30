Who is Janet Bruce? Meet the wife of Steve Bruce

Janet Bruce is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of West Bromwich Albion, Steve Bruce.

Bruce comes from Northumberland, and she is known for being the partner of former Manchester United star player Steve Bruce. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Janet and Steve Bruce Families

Janet was born in 1963 in Northumberland, England. She is 57 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Steve Bruce with his wife Janet Bruce (The Sun)

Steve Bruce was born on December 31st 1960, in Cambridge, England, to father Joe Bruce and mother Sheenagh Bruce. He has two brothers as well and is older than them.

Janet Bruce’s husband Steve Bruce

Stephen Roger Bruce is a former English player who played as a centre back and is the current manager for the EFL Championship club West Bromwich Albion.

Manchester United players Steve Bruce (l) and Bryan Robson hold aloft the inaugural Premiership Trophy after a goalless draw with Coventry City at Old Trafford on May 8, 1994 in Manchester, England. (Photo Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images)

At first, he was rejected by several clubs and was on the verge of quitting the game altogether, but he was offered a trial with Gillingham. He was offered an apprenticeship and went on to play more than 200 games for the club before joining Norwich City in 1984, where he won the League Cup.

He then moved to Manchester United. He achieved great success, winning twelve trophies, including three Premier League titles, three FA Cups, one League Cup and the European Cup Winners Cup. Steve was often described as one of the best English Players of the 1980s and 1990s who never got to play for his country.

Manchester United defender Steve Bruce pictured before his debut for United against Portsmouth after his move from Norwich City. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Bruce began his managerial career with Sheffield United and then managed Huddersfield Town, Wigan Athletic and Crystal Place before joining Birmingham City in 2001. He led the club to the Premier League twice.

After resigning from there, he was appointed as the manager of Hull City and led the club to two promotions to the Premier League and the 2014 FA Cup Final. He took over the managerial ship of Sheffield Wednesday in February 2019 and left in July to take over at Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United celebrates his team’s opening goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019, in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

His final match with the club was his 1000th in club management. On February 3rd 2022, he was appointed as the manager of West Bromwich Albion.

Janet and Steve Bruce Kids

Janet and Bruce went to the same school in the Hexham area. After dating for several years, they married way back in February 1983, attended by all of their family and friends.

Steve Bruce with his wife Janet and two kids Alex and Amy (Cradle Info)

The couple has one daughter named Amy, born in 1987 and a son, Alex, born in 1984. Alex is a professional footballer and was signed by his father for Hull City.

Janet Bruce’s Kids Amy and Alice with their partners (Verge Wiki)

Amy is married to Matt Smith, and she is an interior designer by profession.

Janet Bruce Profession, Career, Net Worth

Janet is a homemaker, and she Handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been the pillar of strength for Steve through his ups and downs.

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Steve has an estimated net worth of around $40 million approx. The couple doesn’t have any social media accounts.

