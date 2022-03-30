Who is Tamuna Arveladze? Meet the wife of Shota Arveladze

Tamuna Arveladze is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Hull City, Shota Arveladze.

Arveladze comes from Georgia, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax star player Shota Arveladze. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Tamuna Arveladze Facts

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $ 5-7 million
Age 45
Date of Birth 1977

Nationality Georgian
Spouse Shota Arveladze
Children 1 Child

Tamuna and Shota Arveladze Families

Tamuna was born in 1977 in Georgia. She is 45 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.

Shota Arveladze with wife Tamuna (Instagram)

Shota was born on 22 February 1973 in Tbilisi, Georgia. There is not much information regarding his parents. But it is known that he is the twin brother of Archil and older brother of Revaz, who also played international football.

Tamuna’s husband, Shota Arveladze

Shota is a former Georgian professional football player and is the current manager of EFL Championship club Hull City. He played at Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax Rangers, AZ and Levante.

Shota Arveladze of Rangers celebrates winning the Scottish Premier League during the Bank of Scotland Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road Stadium on May 22, 2005 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Arveladze is the all-time top scorer for Georgia, with 291 goals for his club and 26 goals for the national team. His 27 goals scored in the UEFA Cup ranks him third in the tournament’s history. In addition, he has the best strike record in independent Georgian Football.

Shota Arveladze of AZ 67 Alkmaar celebrates after scoring against Sparta 12 August 2005, in Alkmaar. AFP PHOTO/ANP/ROBIN UTRECHT (Photo credit should read ROBIN UTRECHT/AFP via Getty Images)

After retiring as a player, Arveladze was appointed as the assistant manager of AZ under head coach Louis van Gaal. From 2012-to 2015, he managed Istanbul based Kasimpasa SK. After that, he was named the Turkish side Trabzonspor manager.

In 2017, Shota was announced as the head coach of Pakhtakor Tashkent FK in Uzbekistan, where he won the Uzbekistan Super League and Cup in 2019 and 2020. After a while, he was announced as the new head coach of Hull City.

Shota Arveladze, Manager of Hull City reacts following the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Hull City at The Coventry Building Society Arena on March 16, 2022 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tamuna and Shota Arveladze Kids

Tamuna and Shota have been together for over a decade now. After dating for several months, they got married in an intimate affair that friends and family attended. The exact marriage date is not revealed.

Shota with his son Giorgi (Instagram)

They have two children together named Giorgi Arveladze and Elene Arveladze. However, the most interesting fact about the boy is that. He was born hours before his father’s game against Gremio, where Shota scored a goal.

Shota Arveladze with his daughter Elene (Instagram)

However, Shota is close with her daughter and has many social media posts.

Tamuna Arveladze Profession, Career, Net Worth

Tamuna is a homemaker, and she Handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been a strength for Shota.

However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Shota has an estimated net worth of around $5-7 million approx. However, her husband has a Twitter and an Instagram account.

FAQs about Tamuna Arveladze

When did Tamuna and Shota Arveladze get married? Their marriage date has not been revealed. What is Tamuna doing now? She is a homemaker How old is Tamuna? Tamuna is 45 Years Old Nationality of Tamuna? Tamuna is Georgian What is Tamuna’s net worth? They have a net worth of around $5-7 million.