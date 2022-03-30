Who is Tamuna Arveladze? Meet the wife of Shota Arveladze

Tamuna Arveladze is a homemaker, and she is mainly known for being the wife of the current manager of Hull City, Shota Arveladze.
Arveladze comes from Georgia, and she is known for being the partner of former Ajax star player Shota Arveladze. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.
Tamuna Arveladze Facts
|Birth Place
|Georgia
|Father’s Name
|Na
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|NA
|Net Worth (2021)
|$ 5-7 million
|Salary (2021)
|NA
|Age
|45
|Date of Birth
|1977
|University
|NA
|Nationality
|Georgian
|Spouse
|Shota Arveladze
|Children
|1 Child
|Social Media
|Instagram, Twitter
Tamuna and Shota Arveladze Families
Tamuna was born in 1977 in Georgia. She is 45 years old, but no specific birth date is disclosed. There is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. It has not been known whether she is the only child in her family.
Shota was born on 22 February 1973 in Tbilisi, Georgia. There is not much information regarding his parents. But it is known that he is the twin brother of Archil and older brother of Revaz, who also played international football.
Tamuna’s husband, Shota Arveladze
Shota is a former Georgian professional football player and is the current manager of EFL Championship club Hull City. He played at Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax Rangers, AZ and Levante.
Arveladze is the all-time top scorer for Georgia, with 291 goals for his club and 26 goals for the national team. His 27 goals scored in the UEFA Cup ranks him third in the tournament’s history. In addition, he has the best strike record in independent Georgian Football.
After retiring as a player, Arveladze was appointed as the assistant manager of AZ under head coach Louis van Gaal. From 2012-to 2015, he managed Istanbul based Kasimpasa SK. After that, he was named the Turkish side Trabzonspor manager.
In 2017, Shota was announced as the head coach of Pakhtakor Tashkent FK in Uzbekistan, where he won the Uzbekistan Super League and Cup in 2019 and 2020. After a while, he was announced as the new head coach of Hull City.
Tamuna and Shota Arveladze Kids
Tamuna and Shota have been together for over a decade now. After dating for several months, they got married in an intimate affair that friends and family attended. The exact marriage date is not revealed.
They have two children together named Giorgi Arveladze and Elene Arveladze. However, the most interesting fact about the boy is that. He was born hours before his father’s game against Gremio, where Shota scored a goal.
However, Shota is close with her daughter and has many social media posts.
Tamuna Arveladze Profession, Career, Net Worth
Tamuna is a homemaker, and she Handles the kids and takes care of the house. She has done an exceptional job to take care of her family and kids. She has been a strength for Shota.
However, she has not been found on any social media, and there is no disclosure of her net worth. Her husband Shota has an estimated net worth of around $5-7 million approx. However, her husband has a Twitter and an Instagram account.
FAQs about Tamuna Arveladze
|When did Tamuna and Shota Arveladze get married?
|Their marriage date has not been revealed.
|What is Tamuna doing now?
|She is a homemaker
|How old is Tamuna?
|Tamuna is 45 Years Old
|Nationality of Tamuna?
|Tamuna is Georgian
|What is Tamuna’s net worth?
|They have a net worth of around $5-7 million.
