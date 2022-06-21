Gemma Iglesias – Riqui Puig Girlfriend, her Family and more

Gemma Iglesias is famous for being the girlfriend of Barcelona youngster Riqui Puig. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Gemma is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Riqui Puig for a long time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. Puig has recently come into the news due to his off-field activities and more specifically his role in Gerard Pique and Shakira’s break-up.

It seems Puig’s girlfriend is the one that introduced the mysterious girl to Pique and probably laid the foundation of all the events that followed afterwards. However, that story is for another article. For today we are only focusing on the girlfriend of Riqui Puig. So, without further ado let’s get started!

Gemma Iglesias Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Husband Riqui Puig Job N.A Instagram @iglesiasgemma13 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Gemma Iglesias Childhood and Family

Gemma’s date of birth is unknown. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings.

Gemma was born in Spain. (Credit: Instagram)

Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful English lady has become quite challenging. However, we continuously investigate the matter and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Riqui Puig.

Gemma Iglesias Education

Gemma spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Spain. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Gemma Iglesias Career

Gemma’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging.

Gemma Iglesias has been spotted in Camp Nou a few times. (Credit: Instagram)

However, considering the content on her Instagram feed, we believe she is a travel enthusiast. The Spanish beauty’s feed is full of images from her exotic trips to Maldives, Paris, Los Angeles, Amsterdam etc. She is also a very supportive person and visits Camp Nou sometimes to cheer for her partner.

Gemma Iglesias Net Worth

Gemma’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But considering her exotic lifestyle, we believe she has a large source of money. Whether the source is independent or she is taking money from her family or her boyfriend is under review.

Gemma Iglesias and Riqui Puig Relationship

Riqui Puig met with his girlfriend a few months back and it was an absolutely incredible match. The duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention.

Gemma Iglesias with Riqui Puig at F1 Catalunya circuit. (Credit: animatedtimes.com)

After several months of dating, they revealed their relationship through an Instagram post where they were seen holding hands with each other at the Formula 1 Grand Prix Barcelona circuit. The duo has remained inseparable since then. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship over the years. They are yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can come soon.

Gemma Iglesias and Riqui Puig Children

Gemma and Puig are both pretty young, hence they might not be ready for the big responsibility of parenthood yet. They are only dating for months and might take a while to get to such a decision which would eventually change every aspect of their lives.

Gemma Iglesias Social media

Gemma has earned a lot of fame on social media after her relationship with Puig became public. She currently has an extensive follower base on her Instagram page. She mostly posts alluring pictures of herself. She also likes travelling and has travelled to many places from where she has uploaded quality images.

Gemma has a large fan following on Instagram. (Credit: Instagram)

FAQs about Gemma Iglesias

When did Gemma Iglesias and Riqui Puig get married? They are yet to get married. What is Gemma Iglesias doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Gemma Iglesias? She is around 22 years old. Nationality of Gemma Iglesias? She is Spanish. What is Gemma Iglesias’ net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

