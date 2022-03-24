Ralf Rangnick Girlfriend Flor Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Flor? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ralf Rangnick

Flor is the mysterious girlfriend of Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Flor is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has been dating Ralf Rangnick for quite some time, she managed to keep it secret for a period.

That’s why many fans didn’t know about their relationship in the beginning. However, we have gathered everything out there about the mysterious lady and have put it all in this article. So, stay tuned to learn more about the stunning girlfriend of Ralf Rangnick.

Ralf Rangnick has an illustrious managerial CV spanning over three decades in Germany. Manchester United made him their interim manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjær was sacked from the job. Since arriving at Old Trafford, Rangnick has implemented his philosophy, which has resulted in some good results. Even though his career is very intriguing, we are going to focus on his love life for this article.

Flor Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Mexico Nationality Mexican Residency Germany Partner Ralf Rangnick Job N.A Instagram N.A Height 5 ft 6 in (1.67 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Flor Childhood and Family

Even though we currently don’t know when Flor was born, our report suggests that she is in her 40s. She was born in Mexico but later moved to Germany. Due to a lack of data, we don’t know her last name. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do.

Flor was born in Mexico. (Photo: Getty Images)

We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. She barely makes any public appearances; that’s why gathering data about the beautiful lady’s childhood and family details has become quite challenging. However, we’re looking for more information and will update the article if we find new data.

Flor Education

Flor spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Germany. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local German institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. However, we are unsure whether she enrolled on a university programme after that.

Flor career

Flor’s career is currently under review. She hasn’t shared much information about her professional journey on the internet. She barely makes any public appearances. That’s why tracking her current role has become challenging. Whether she is a full-time housewife is still under review. The beautiful Mexican lady doesn’t like to share such information with the outer world as she enjoys her time without the media’s excessive attention.

Flor is the mysterious girlfriend of Ralf Rangnick. (Image: REUTERS)

Flor Net Worth

Flor’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. She is an independent woman and lives a luxurious life which comes at an attractive price. But as we don’t know the source of her income, it is hard to tell how much she earns.

Flor and Ralf Rangnick relationship

Ralf Rangnick met with his girlfriend in 2020. However, the duo managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time. They avoided the media’s attention by keeping low-key appearances and going on secret dates. Finally, they were spotted at the Manchester United vs Arsenal game together at Old Trafford. The duo has remained inseparable since then.

They were also pictured in the streets of Manchester on several occasions. We believe the pair have maintained a healthy relationship until now. They are yet to take the big step of tying the knot, but we believe the news can come soon.

Ralf Rangnick snuck his girlfriend in Old Trafford to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester United game. (Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke)

Ralf Rangnick was married to childhood sweetheart Gabriele Lamm for 40 years. However, things didn’t work out between them, and they were separated in 2017. The duo is divorced now.

Flor and Ralf Rangnick Children

Ralf Rangnick and Flor don’t have any children together. However, the German manager has two children from his previous relationship with Gabriele Lamm.

Flor Social media

Flor is not a big fan of social media. She maintains strict privacy regarding her private information; naturally, she doesn’t risk being tracked down by the media through social media content. She doesn’t have an account on popular social media channels.

FAQs about Flor

When did Flor and Ralf Rangnick get married? They are yet to get married. What is Flor doing now? Her current role is unknown. How old is Flor? She is in her 40s. Nationality of Flor? She is Mexican. What is Flor’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

