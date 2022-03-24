Who Is Elena Shtilyanova? Meet The Wife Of Dimitar Berbatov

Dimitar Berbatov Wife Elena Shtilyanova Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Elena Shtilyanova is famous for being the wife of Bulgarian legend Dimitar Berbatov. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Elena Shtilyanova is an IS Developer by profession. She has been loyal to Dimitar Berbatov for many years. Apart from being a responsible wife, she is also a caring mother. Despite having major stardom, the Brazilian beauty has always favoured peaceful family time, hence she rarely indulges herself in any media appearances.

She doesn’t like sharing much information with the public and doesn’t let her husband share pictures of her either. That’s why many fans don’t know much about her lifestyle. In this article, you will find everything you need to know about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.

Dimitar Berbatov is a big Premier League icon, considering what he has achieved with Manchester United and Tottenham. The Bulgarian also had a long stint in Bayer Leverkusen. Before coming to England. He has over 250 goals and over 100 assists in his club career. Furthermore, he also captained his national side.

Elena Shtilyanova Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 2, 1980 Place of Birth Bulgaria Nationality Bulgarian Residency N.A Partner Dimitar Berbatov Job IS Developer Instagram @el__rebel Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother Father- Valentin Shtilyanov Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Elena Shtilyanova Childhood and Family

Elena was born on February 2, 1980, in Bulgaria, making her a Bulgarian citizen. As said earlier, she is the kind of person who avoided the media her whole life. After she met the love of her life, nothing in the world mattered more to her than spending time with him.

Elena Shtilyanova was born in Bulgaria. (Credit: Pinterest)

That’s why there is very little to no information available about her childhood. Her father, Valentin Shtilyanov, used to own a business, but we are unsure about its kind. She has a younger sister with whom she has managed a healthy relationship.

\We believe her parents did an excellent job raising her; the ethics and morale that they taught reflect Elena’s characteristics. We are looking for more details about her family and childhood. So stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Dimitar Berbatov.

Elena Shtilyanova Education

Elena went to a local high school in her hometown. Being a studious and hard-working student, she excelled in her studies. The beautiful Bulgarian lady comes with an intelligent mind. She graduated from the University of National and World Economy in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Elena Shtilyanova career

Elena hasn’t shared much about her professional life. Our report suggests that she is an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. She keeps her Instagram profile private, so we didn’t have any luck finding information there either. However, the information we have strongly suggests that she has progressed rapidly in her career. Currently, she is in a stable position and enjoys her role at the bank.

Elena Shtilyanova works as an IS Developer at Bulgarian National Bank. (Credit: Picture was taken from celebrity.fm)

She has been a mother for a very long time. As she enjoys hanging with her children and husband at home, she took the role of taking good care of her family. Many think there is no difficulty in being a housewife. Well, the truth is it can be very frustrating and stressful at times.

But the rewards are equally superior. Spending a reasonable amount of time with children, she teaches them good values. Elena is also an excellent wife as she has supported Berbatov throughout his career.

Elena Shtilyanova Net Worth

Elena’s net worth is currently under review. She hasn’t disclosed her earnings. We don’t know anything about her current or past roles, so we have no idea her total worth. However, we believe she earns a significant amount from her bank job. Elena’s husband, Dimitar Berbatov, accumulated a considerable amount of money during his playing time. So his high bank balance ensures a luxurious life for his family.

Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov relationship

Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long term love birds as they have been together since Berbatov’s Leverkusen days. The duo hasn’t shared how their love story started. The pair was pretty impressed with each other’s characteristics, and they decided to take the relationship forward after their first meeting.

Dimitar Berbatov and his wife, Elena Shtilyanova, are long term love birds. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

As they began to meet more and more, they realized that they were madly in love. After several years of dating, the pair finally tied the knot in 2018 at a grand wedding ceremony that all their friends and family members attended.

Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov Children

Dimitar Berbatov and his wife Elena have two children together. Their first daughter, Dea Berbatova, was born on October 15, 2009. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Elia Berbatova, in 2012.

Dimitar Berbatov with his wife and daughters. (Picture was taken from eugenehoran.com)

Elena Shtilyanova Social media

Elena is not a social media person. Even though she has an Instagram account, she has kept it private. She has maintained a low-key lifestyle and never got around the idea of sharing images of private moments. She even told her husband not to share snaps of their family moments on social media.

FAQs about Elena Shtilyanova

When did Elena Shtilyanova and Dimitar Berbatov get married? They got married in 2018. What is Elena Shtilyanova doing now? She is an IS Developer. How old is Elena Shtilyanova? She is 42 years old. Nationality of Elena Shtilyanova? She is a Bulgarian. What is Elena Shtilyanova’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

