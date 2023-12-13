Pontus Jansson 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pontus Sven Gustav Jansson, born on February 13, 1991, is a Swedish centre-back currently playing for Malmö FF and for the Swedish professional team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Starting his career at Malmö FF, Pontus Jansson showcased his versatility, initially playing as a forward before settling into the centre-back position. His standout performances led to a move to Italy’s Torino, but a loan spell at Leeds United turned permanent.

Jansson became Brentford’s captain in 2019, contributing significantly. Despite an impactful stint at Brentford, he returned to Malmö FF in 2023. Internationally, Jansson earned 27 caps for Sweden, participating in Euro 2016, the 2018 World Cup, and Euro 2020 before retiring in 2021.

Pontus Jansson joined Malmö FF from Brentford in 2023. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Pontus Jansson and Wiki

Birth Place Arlöv, Sweden. Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £9.2 Million Age 32 Birthday 13 February 1991 Nationality Swedish Position Midfielder Senior Clubs Malmö FF, IFK Malmö, Torino, Leeds United, Brentford, and Malmö FF. Achievements 4X SWEDISH CHAMPION Wife Asa Thornell Children NA Social Media Instagram

Pontus Jansson’s Net Worth and Salary

The 32-year-old Swedish defender Pontus Jansson receives £4,800 a week with Malmö FF, for a yearly income of £249,600. His amazing £9,224,800 net worth is a testament to his success in both business and football. Jansson has a contract that runs until December 31, 2027, and his market value is estimated to be €1.50 million. This shows how important he will always be in the football world.

Pontus Jansson Club Career

Jansson began his career with Malmö FF, where he showed flexibility by starting as a forward and eventually moving to centre defence. Although he initially spent time on loan at Leeds United, his outstanding performances eventually led to a permanent transfer to Torino in Italy. When Jansson became Brentford’s captain in 2019, he made a lasting impression and made significant contributions. The seasoned defender made a moving return to Malmö FF in 2023, despite having a significant impact during his time at Brentford.

His football career is a patchwork of experiences, ranging from his formative years at Malmö FF to the difficulties of playing in Europe and in England. Jansson, who is well-known for his defensive abilities, stands out for his versatility as he has filled a variety of positions on the field.

His return to Malmö FF represents a coming full circle, a nod to his heritage and a pledge of allegiance to the team of his youth. Jansson demonstrated his leadership abilities at Brentford, where he captained the team and occasionally scored important goals in addition to playing defence.

Pontus Jansson has a net worth of £9.2 Million. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Pontus Jansson International Career

Jansson brought strength and experience to Sweden’s defence. His involvement in important competitions, such as his remarkable run to the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, signalled the beginning of a new phase in his international career. He demonstrated his dedication to changing football dynamics and pursuing personal goals outside of the national team by deciding to retire from international football in 2021.

Pontus Jansson Family

Born in Arlöv, Sweden, on February 13, 1991, Pontus Jansson keeps his family history private. Regretfully, details regarding his parents are still unknown. But it is known that he has a brother by the name of Peter Jansson, demonstrating the football player’s ties to his family. Even though they are private people, the Janssons provide insight into Pontus’s relationships with his family outside of football.

Pontus Jansson’s wife – Asa Thornell

The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson enjoys a happy marriage to Åsa Thornell. The couple routinely posts happy moments to social media, giving fans a peek of their contentment. The Jansson family maintains a feeling of intimacy in its relationships even when they have a child, whose name is kept secret.

Pontus Jansson of Brentford applauds fans at full-time after the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson keeps sponsorships and endorsements under wraps, preferring to keep them confidential. The player keeps his focus on his performance on the pitch, giving supporters a chance to admire his abilities free from the distraction of outside commercial relationships.

Pontus Jansson Cars and Tattoos

The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson displays his individuality with tattoos on his both hands and left calf. To preserve the mystery surrounding his off-field lifestyle, Jansson maintains information about his preferred cars confidential, including the specifics of his wheel selection.

FAQs about Pontus Jansson