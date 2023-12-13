Pontus Jansson 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Pontus Sven Gustav Jansson, born on February 13, 1991, is a Swedish centre-back currently playing for Malmö FF and for the Swedish professional team and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
Starting his career at Malmö FF, Pontus Jansson showcased his versatility, initially playing as a forward before settling into the centre-back position. His standout performances led to a move to Italy’s Torino, but a loan spell at Leeds United turned permanent.
Jansson became Brentford’s captain in 2019, contributing significantly. Despite an impactful stint at Brentford, he returned to Malmö FF in 2023. Internationally, Jansson earned 27 caps for Sweden, participating in Euro 2016, the 2018 World Cup, and Euro 2020 before retiring in 2021.
Pontus Jansson and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Arlöv, Sweden.
|Father’s Name
|NA
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£9.2 Million
|Age
|32
|Birthday
|13 February 1991
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Position
|Midfielder
|Senior Clubs
|Malmö FF, IFK Malmö, Torino, Leeds United, Brentford, and Malmö FF.
|Achievements
|4X SWEDISH CHAMPION
|Wife
|Asa Thornell
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Pontus Jansson’s Net Worth and Salary
The 32-year-old Swedish defender Pontus Jansson receives £4,800 a week with Malmö FF, for a yearly income of £249,600. His amazing £9,224,800 net worth is a testament to his success in both business and football. Jansson has a contract that runs until December 31, 2027, and his market value is estimated to be €1.50 million. This shows how important he will always be in the football world.
Pontus Jansson Club Career
Jansson began his career with Malmö FF, where he showed flexibility by starting as a forward and eventually moving to centre defence. Although he initially spent time on loan at Leeds United, his outstanding performances eventually led to a permanent transfer to Torino in Italy. When Jansson became Brentford’s captain in 2019, he made a lasting impression and made significant contributions. The seasoned defender made a moving return to Malmö FF in 2023, despite having a significant impact during his time at Brentford.
His football career is a patchwork of experiences, ranging from his formative years at Malmö FF to the difficulties of playing in Europe and in England. Jansson, who is well-known for his defensive abilities, stands out for his versatility as he has filled a variety of positions on the field.
His return to Malmö FF represents a coming full circle, a nod to his heritage and a pledge of allegiance to the team of his youth. Jansson demonstrated his leadership abilities at Brentford, where he captained the team and occasionally scored important goals in addition to playing defence.
Pontus Jansson International Career
Jansson brought strength and experience to Sweden’s defence. His involvement in important competitions, such as his remarkable run to the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals, signalled the beginning of a new phase in his international career. He demonstrated his dedication to changing football dynamics and pursuing personal goals outside of the national team by deciding to retire from international football in 2021.
Pontus Jansson Family
Born in Arlöv, Sweden, on February 13, 1991, Pontus Jansson keeps his family history private. Regretfully, details regarding his parents are still unknown. But it is known that he has a brother by the name of Peter Jansson, demonstrating the football player’s ties to his family. Even though they are private people, the Janssons provide insight into Pontus’s relationships with his family outside of football.
Pontus Jansson’s wife – Asa Thornell
The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson enjoys a happy marriage to Åsa Thornell. The couple routinely posts happy moments to social media, giving fans a peek of their contentment. The Jansson family maintains a feeling of intimacy in its relationships even when they have a child, whose name is kept secret.
Pontus Jansson Sponsors and Endorsements
The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson keeps sponsorships and endorsements under wraps, preferring to keep them confidential. The player keeps his focus on his performance on the pitch, giving supporters a chance to admire his abilities free from the distraction of outside commercial relationships.
Pontus Jansson Cars and Tattoos
The Swedish defender Pontus Jansson displays his individuality with tattoos on his both hands and left calf. To preserve the mystery surrounding his off-field lifestyle, Jansson maintains information about his preferred cars confidential, including the specifics of his wheel selection.
FAQs about Pontus Jansson
|What is the net worth of Pontus Jansson?
|The net worth of Pontus Jansson is £9.2 million.
|How many clubs have Pontus Jansson played for?
|Pontus Jansson has played with six clubs at the senior level – Malmö FF, IFK Malmö, Torino, Leeds United, Brentford, and Malmö FF.
|How old is Pontus Jansson?
|He is 32 years old.
|Nationality of Pontus Jansson?
|He is Swedish.
|Has Pontus Jansson ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.