Owen Farrell – Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Owen Farrell is an English professional rugby union player. And here is everything you need to know about Owen Farrell, including his net worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Owen Farrell Facts

Birth Place Wigan, England Father’s Name Andy Farrell Mother’s Name Colleen Farrell Star Sign Libra Net Worth (2022) $ 2 million Salary (2022) $ 7,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 24 September 1991



School St John Fisher Catholic High School Nationality British Wife Georgie Lyon Children 2 Social Media Instagram

Owen Farrell’s Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Owen has a net worth of $ 1.5 million with a salary of around $700,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. He made his mark as a professional Rugby Player at a very early age.

Owen Farrell Career

Owen Farrell is an English professional rugby union player who is currently the captain of Gallagher Premiership side Saracens. He is also the captain of the England National team. He is one of the top point scorers in test history, scoring 1070 points from 100 tests. He plays fly-half or centre.

Farrell was the youngest player ever to appear in the English professional rugby union after playing for Saracens 11 days after his 17th birthday. He later signed for Bedford Blues on loan but returned soon to Saracens and played a pivotal role in the 2010-11 Aviva Premiership win.

Owen Farrell is one of the top point scorers in test history, scoring 1070 points from 100 tests (Sky Sports)

He went on to win the Fans’ Player of the Season for Saracens. He kicked all 21 points against Racing 92 in the 2016 European Rugby Champions Cup Final, which Saracens won. He subsequently was awarded the Top Points Scorer award with 129 points scored in the tournament. In May 2017, Owen helped Saracens to a second successive European Champions Cup, scoring two conversions and three penalties in the final and was named European Player of the Year.

In 2019 he won the European Champions Cup for the third time. He also won the Premiership for a fifth time, scoring three conversions and two penalties as Saracens again overcame Exeter.

One was given his first call-up to the England Elite Player Squad when Stuart Lancaster selected him for the 2012 Six Nations Championship. He was the youngest in the squad at that time. He went on to make his debut against Scotland. He finished the competition with 63 points from five games.

Farrell started in the Calcutta Cup against Scotland and helped England to a strong start in their Six Nations campaign. He was also nominated the RBS Six Nations man of the match. A personal achievement for Farrell in the 2020-21 season was crossing the 1,000 international points in test rugby, becoming the second Englishman to reach the achievement and, at the time, only the sixth overall.

Owen helped Saracens to a second successive European Champions Cup and was named European Player of the Year (The Guardian)

He was also a part of the British & Irish Lions squad for the 2013 tour to Australia. He gained his first Lions cap coming off the bench to replace Jonathan Sexton in the 16-41 series decider. In the following season, he scored the most points of any player who went on tour with the Lions in 2017, scoring 45 points (31 from tests).

Farrell links his fingers in a J-J formation every time he kicks a goal. The fly-half’s kick celebration is in aid of Duchenne muscular dystrophy charity Joining Jack, for which Farrell is an ambassador. The charity was set up by schoolboy Jack Johnson’s parents, who are friends of the Farrells.

Owen Farrell Family and Personal Life

Owen Farrell was born on 24 September 1991 to father Andy Farrell and mother Colleen Farrell. His father is a rugby legend. They played for Wigan Warriors and Great Britain. In 2005, he switched to union and played for Saracens until 2009, while he also won eight England caps. He then moved into coaching with first Saracens and then England and the British & Irish Lions.

He is now Ireland’s head coach. His uncle, Sean O’Loughlin, is another rugby league icon. He was capped for England and Great Britain and played his entire 19-year Super League career for Wigan Warriors. Owen is the eldest of four children. He has two younger sisters, Elleshia and Grace, and a younger brother, Gabriel.

Owen’s Father Andy Farrell is a Rugby Legend. He is now Ireland’s head coach

He studied Business at Hertfordshire University. Farrell went to St George’s School in Harpenden, which was also attended by his England teammates George Ford and Maro Itoje.

Owen Farrell’s Relationship and Girlfriend

Owen was married to his longtime girlfriend Georgie in July 2018. They have two sons, Tommy, born in March 2019, and Freddie, born in March 2021. They live in Hertfordshire.

Georgie is known for being the wife of Rugby legend Owen Farrell (Daily Express)

Georgie maintains a low-key profile and is a homemaker. She has a private account with 600 followers on Instagram. She has been a great support for Owen over the years in looking after the family and children.

FAQs about Owen Farrell

What is Owen Farrell’s net worth? Owen has a net worth of approximately $ 2 million. How old is Owen Farrell? Owen is 30 years old Which club did Owen Farrell make his debut in? Owen made his debut for Saracens Who is Owen Farrell married to? Owen Farrell is married to Georgie Farrell Does Owen have any children? Yes, two sons

