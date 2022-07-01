Federica Schievenin – Nicolo Barella Wife, her Family and more 

Federica Schievenin is famous for being the wife of Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Federica is the kind of woman who loves attention and has been handling it pretty well since becoming the wife of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. Despite being pretty young, the Italian beauty has already gathered a strong fan base through her social media reach.

Today, we are going to share many interesting facts about her in this article. Nicolo Barella is currently one of the top midfielders in the world. The Italian national team player helped Inter in winning their first Serie A championship in nine years and advancing to the Europa League finals.

Italy benefited greatly from Barella’s achievements at the Euro 2020. Barella has led a very steady life both personally and professionally. He is the proud father of three beautiful children, and both of these aspects of his life are very stable.

Federica Schievenin Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 19, 1990 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency Italy Partner Nicolo Barella Job Instagram star and a model Instagram @fede_schievenin Height 5’6” (171 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Federica Schievenin Childhood and Family

Federica was born on March 19, 1990, in a wealthy Italian family. Her nationality is Italian, and she is currently staying in Italy. As her parents are wealthy, she was brought up as a queen. She hasn’t revealed the identity of her parents and their profession yet.

Federica was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

However, our information suggests that her parents ensured that all her needs and wants were fulfilled. Having a supportive family also helped her in her professional life. We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information on her childhood and family.

So, we will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Nicolo Barella.

Federica Schievenin Education

Federica hasn’t shared much about her educational journey on social media platforms. We believe she completed her high school education at a local institution. However, whether she enrolled in a college is a mystery to us. We will update the article once we find the exact information.

Federica Schievenin career

Federica is a social media star. She currently has an extensive follower base on Instagram. However, she had to do a lot of hard work behind the scenes to earn stardom. She did hours of workouts in the gym to maintain her body. Furthermore, her fashion sense was an instant attraction to the fans. Nevertheless, she received a follower boost when her relationship with Nicolo Barella became public.

Federica is a social media star. (Credit: Instagram)

Federica is pretty young, but we believe she is determined to pursue a career in the modelling industry. She already has a massive fanbase in her CV. If she takes it to the next level, she could become the next big thing.

Federica Schievenin Net Worth

Federica doesn’t share much about her earnings on public platforms. That’s why we currently don’t know how much she earns on an early basis. Calculating her net worth with the required numbers has become challenging for us. We are unsure whether she is doing brand promotions through her social channels at the moment.

Nicolo Barella is one of Inter Milan’s star players. The Italian club pays him €4 Million per year, which is a pretty significant amount. His net worth is believed to be over €2 Million. His huge bank balance helps him to maintain a luxurious lifestyle.

Federica Schievenin and Nicolo Barella relationship

Federica Schievenin is married to Nicolo Barella. When Nicolo was still a player for Cagliari in 2015, he and Federica began dating. The duo got along well after their first meeting. After exchanging phone numbers, they were involved in late-night talks. They started dating that year in a secretive fashion. The peaceful surroundings without the media’s intervention made them comfortable.

Following several years of courting, Nicolo and Federica were united in marriage in July 2018 in a magnificent ceremony at the picturesque Villa d’Orri in Sardinia, the old vacation home of the Savoy royal family. Their closest friends and family members were there during their wedding.

Nicolo celebrating his wife’s birthday. (Credit: Instagram)

Federica Schievenin and Nicolo Barella Children

Together, Federica Schievenin and Nicolo Barella are parents of three kids. Rebeca Barella, Nicolo Barella’s first child, was born to Federica on April 24, 2017. Before they got married, they gave birth to their daughter. Lavinia Barella, the couple’s second child, was born on April 18, 2019. Federica gave birth to their third child on January 18, 2021, and they gave their daughter the name Matilde Barella.

Federica Schievenin and Nicolo Barella are parents of three kids. (Credit: Instagram)

Federica Schievenin Social media

Federica has earned a lot of fame on Instagram. The Italian beauty mostly shares alluring pictures of herself on her channel. Her fantastic fashion sense resonates with her glamorous looks.

FAQs about Federica Schievenin

When did Federica Schievenin and Nicolo Barella get married? They got married in 2018. What is Federica Schievenin doing now? She is an Instagram star and a model. How old is Federica Schievenin? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Federica Schievenin? She is Italian. What is Federica Schievenin’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.