Clarissa Franchi – Giovanni Di Lorenzo Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Clarissa Franchi is the long-term sweetheart of Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Despite having massive fame online, she doesn’t share much personal information other than her photos. She has been with Di Lorenzo during the whole career journey, hence over time she has become the closest person the Italian goes to whenever he feels down.

The Italian beauty mostly keeps a low-key profile, but we have managed to gather a lot of information about her intriguing lifestyle. As soon as Giovanni Di Lorenzo joined Napoli in 2019, he immediately established himself as a crucial member of the squad.

He distinguished himself as a right-back and earned the adoration of the crowd. Di Lorenzo was a significant member of the Italy national squad at the Euro 2020 tournament.

Clarissa Franchi Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 8, 1994 Place of Birth Italy Nationality Italian Residency Italy Partner Giovanni Di Lorenzo Job N.A Instagram @clarissafranchi_ Height 5’4” (165 cm) Weight 55 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Clarissa Franchi Childhood and Family

Clarissa is the kind of woman who likes her private space and enjoys little ‘me’ times whenever she is alone, making her different from typical wags who like to share everything they do in their day-to-day life with the world. She was born on July 8, 1994, in Italy.

Clarissa was born in Italy. (Credit: Instagram)

She hasn’t shared much about her parents. Loyal, supportive, caring, and understanding are the terms that can be used to describe Rute, and we believe her parents played an influential role in developing Clarissa’s characteristics. We are unsure whether the Italian beauty has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information about the beautiful girlfriend of Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Clarissa Franchi Education

Clarissa completed her education in Italy. She went to a local high school in her hometown. She was a hard-working student who enjoyed the topics taught at school. She consumed the knowledge to fulfil her curiosity rather than pass the exams. We don’t have any information about her further education; hence we are unsure whether she enrolled in college for further studies.

Clarissa Franchi career

Clarissa’s current role is under review. We couldn’t track her Instagram account either. She travels a lot, as she loves nature and meeting new people. Sometimes, she goes to the stadium to support Di Lorenzo. As the Italian footballer spends most time in training or matches, he doesn’t get much time to fulfil the household requirements and daily chores.

And so, Clarissa stays at home and oversees the activities. Recently she became a mother, so her responsibilities have increased as well. Now, she spends time with her newborn.

Clarissa hasn’t shared what she is doing now. (Credit: Instagram)

Clarissa Franchi Net Worth

Clarissa hasn’t shared her net worth yet. We don’t know her current role, so it’s hard to guess how much she earns. Even though she has an Instagram account, she hasn’t been using her channel for brand promotions or business purposes; hence she is not earning anything from there as well.

We believe she gets money from her boyfriend. Being a top star at Napoli, Di Lorenzo’s wages are significant, so the Italian star uses the money to provide her family with a luxurious life.

Clarissa Franchi and Giovanni Di Lorenzo relationship

The gorgeous Clarissa Franchi is Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s longtime partner. In 2013, when he was still a player for Reggina, Giovanni and Clarissa began dating. Even though we don’t know whether it was love at first sight, considering their strong bond, we believe they were instantly attracted to each other after meeting.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo met his girlfriend in 2013. (Credit: Oh My Football)

When Clarissa met Giovanni, he wasn't a star of the game, however, Clarissa wasn't concerned about his wealth or profession; she fell in love with the person and pledged to support him in every career decision. They have shared many ups and downs, which only made their understanding even better.

The arrival of their child has made them even more committed to the relationship. We are not sure when they are planning to get married, but we believe they are not rushing any decision.

Clarissa Franchi and Giovanni Di Lorenzo Children

Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Clarissa Franchi are parents to one kid. Clarissa gave birth to Azzurra Di Lorenzo, Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s first child, on May 9, 2020. The duo felt proud after becoming parents for the first time, it was overwhelming initially, but they managed the job pretty well.

Clarissa has given birth to a son. (Credit: Instagram)

Clarissa Franchi Social media

Clarissa is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Rather she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile but she barely remains active on the platform.

