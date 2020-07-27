Neil Lennon admits Odsonne Edouard could be sold amidst Arsenal interest

As reported by the Daily Star, Celtic manager Neil Lennon has admitted that the club may be forced to sell star striker Odsonne Edouard should the right offer come along, with Premier League club Arsenal interested.

Edouard enjoyed a splendid 2019/20 campaign, helping Celtic to a record 9th successive Scottish Premiership title. This has led to interest in him from a number of clubs in England and across Europe. (h/t Daily Star)

It has been a remarkable campaign for Odsonne Edouard (Getty Images)

Odsonne Edouard at Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Edouard joined Celtic from PSG initially on loan in 2017.

The Bhoys signed him on a permanent basis for a club-record fee of £10m in 2018.

The French goalscorer has made 126 appearances so far for the Scottish giants, scoring 60 goals.

Edouard has won three Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, along with other domestic honours.

The 22-year-old finished 2019/20 with a brilliant return of 27 goals and 19 assists in 45 games in all competitions.

Edouard’s prolific season has led to interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg and Lyon. However, Arsenal are believed to be the front-runners for the 22-year-old Frenchman, given they have a strong relationship with Celtic. (h/t Daily Star)

And now, Lennon has admitted that they will be forced to sell their best players should the right offer come along, although they want to keep hold of them. (h/t Daily Star)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

“It is difficult to say, particularly in this climate currently, that a player is not going anywhere, because everyone has a price. Ideally we don’t want to sell our best players and we will remain steadfast on that.”

It remains to be seen if Edouard remains at Celtic beyond this summer. The Scottish Premiership resumes next month.