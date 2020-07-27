Lille eyeing £15m move for Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

According to a report from the Daily Mail (h/t Glasgow Live), Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is on the radar of Ligue 1 outfit Lille.

The French heavyweights are willing to make an offer of around £15m for the Colombian international, who enjoyed another prolific season for Rangers in 2019/20.

Morelos signed for Rangers from HJK Helsinki in 2017.

The Colombian has scored 77 goals in 137 matches for the Gers, while assisting 29 more.

He enjoyed a sensational 2019/20 campaign, netting 29 goals in 46 matches.

Morelos has been capped six times by the Colombian national team.

The 24-year-old signed a new contract with Rangers in March last year, extending his stay at Ibrox until 2023.

Morelos has been Rangers’ best player in the past couple of seasons. This has led to interest from a number of clubs across Europe. And Lille are the latest team to eye a swoop for the striker. (h/t Glasgow Live)

The Ligue 1 giants are set to lose Victor Osimhen, who is closing in on a £60m transfer to Napoli. They are planning to use those funds to land Morelos, with a £15m move believed to be in the works. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Apart from Lille, Morelos has also garnered interest from the likes of AC Milan, Bologna and Napoli. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Rangers are currently short of options in the centre-forward department after Jermain Defoe picked up an injury in a friendly against Motherwell.

Given how important Morelos is to the team, losing him this summer would be a bitter blow as Steven Gerrard & co. try to dislodge rivals Celtic from their perch. But given the interest that he is generating, it remains to be seen if Rangers manage to hold onto their talismanic striker.