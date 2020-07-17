Lazio interested in signing Rangers star Alfredo Morelos

According to a report from the Scottish Sun, Serie A giants Lazio are interested in signing Rangers star Alfredo Morelos in the summer transfer window.

After a brilliant 2019/20 campaign with the Gers, Morelos has been gathering a lot of interest from across Europe. And Lazio are the latest club to join the race to sign the Colombian international. (h/t The Scottish Sun)

Alfredo Morelos is arguably the best striker in the Scottish Premiership. (Getty Images)

Alfredo Morelos at Rangers: Five things you need to know…

Morelos joined Rangers from HJK Helsinki in the summer of 2017.

The striker has netted 77 goals in 137 matches for the Gers, creating 29 more.

The Colombian enjoyed a sensational 2019/20 campaign, bagging 29 goals in 46 matches.

The 24-year-old has been capped six times by the Colombian national team.

Morelos signed a new contract with Rangers in March last year, extending his stay at Ibrox until 2023.

Morelos has been Rangers’ best player over the past couple of years. It is quite natural that his goalscoring exploits have led to interest from a number of clubs including Aston Villa and Rennes among others.

Lazio are the latest entrants who are looking to make a move for the 24-year-old Colombian. Led by the brilliant Ciro Immobile, the Italian capital club mounted a strong title challenge, although that has floundered in recent weeks.

As per the report, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is intent on adding another top-class striker to his ranks, with Morelos emerging as a target. The Italians are willing to offer as much as £20m for the Colombian.

Recently, we reported that Morelos is open to a switch to Italy, with his services already being offered to Napoli.

Given his importance to the side, losing him would be a big blow to Rangers. So it remains to be seen if Steven Gerrard & co. let the Colombian leave this summer.