What Traits Have Made Lionel Messi One of the Greatest Players of All Time?

There are very few football personalities who are able to transcend the sport itself. Much like Pele and David Beckham, Lionel Messi is a true living legend.

As this player still has years to play before even thinking about retirement, fans are forced to wonder what else he might have to offer. While this is an open-ended question, it is perhaps more important to ask what traits have allowed this relatively young man to bring so much to the pitch each and every year.

Let us take a quick look at what some of the professionals have to say. This will give us a better idea of how talent and innate ability enjoy a hand-in-hand relationship.

Amazing Speed

Even those who are unaware of basic football mechanics cannot deny the fact that Messi is one of the fastest players on the pitch. While speed is important, this talent will make little difference without a great deal of control.

Messi is one of the few players who possess both. As he is able to maintain full control of the ball even when running at top speed, he is thought to be one of the best dribblers in existence. This also enables him to quickly outwit other players that are unable to keep up with such lightning-fast legs.

When his speed is combined with nearly inhuman levels of acceleration, it is no wonder why he scores so often.

A Lower Centre of Gravity

There are times when a lower centre of gravity is extremely advantageous. Football is certainly no exception, as players of shorter stature will normally have better balance when compared to those approaching two meters in height.

It seems as if Messi has learned to use a shorter frame to his advantage. Not only has this allowed him to perform quick turns and reverses, but he will remain on his feet even when challenged by another player.

An Unbelievable Sense of Accuracy

The best scorers are known for their supernatural levels of accuracy while under pressure. In fact, it has often been said that he was born with a “magic” left foot.

This is why most teams try to avoid giving the ball to Messi at all costs; especially if he is provided with a free kick opportunity.



Much like all players, Lionel Messi will one day retire. This is why he is trying to make the most out of his remaining days on the pitch. Although every one of the traits mentioned above has served to enhance his talent, perhaps the most influential factor which has contributed to his success is sheer enthusiasm for the game itself.

Attitude makes all of the difference in the world and Messi is certainly proof of how much of a difference motivation can make.