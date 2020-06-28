Rangers complete the signing of Jon McLaughlin from Sunderland

Rangers have confirmed the signing of Scotland international goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from English club Sunderland. The 32-year-old has penned a two-year deal with the Gers, the club has revealed.

McLaughlin has been with Sunderland for the past two seasons. However, with his contract expiring at the end of the month, he has made the move to Ibrox.

Jon McLaughlin has joined Rangers (Image credit: Rangers.co.uk)

Jon McLaughlin to Rangers: Five things you need to know…

McLaughlin started out at non-league English club Harrogate Town and has had stints at Bradford and Burton Albion.

The 32-year-old spent a season with Scottish club Hearts, before joining Sunderland in 2018.

He made 90 appearances for the League One side, keeping 27 clean sheets in the process.

McLaughlin made his international debut for Scotland in 2018. While he has just two caps, he is a regular in the squad.

The Scotsman has penned a two-year contract with Rangers.

Rangers were in need of bolstering their goalkeeping department after releasing both Wes Foderingham and Jak Alnwick.

McLaughlin arrives as competition for first-choice shot-stopper Allan McGregor, who turned 38 in January. Speaking to the club’s website after his arrival, McLaughlin said:

“It’s a very proud moment for myself and for the family. It is great to be back up here in Scotland and we are very proud to have made the deal happen.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Manager Steven Gerrard also expressed his delight at having completed the signing. He claimed that McLaughlin’s vast experience would add more strength and depth to the Gers squad.

Rangers have been very active in the transfer market already. McLaughlin joins Calvin Bassey as the latest arrival at Ibrox, while both Ianis Hagi and Jermain Defoe have made their transfers permanent as well.