Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hints at more incomings at Ibrox

In an interview with Rangers TV (h/t Daily Record), manager Steven Gerrard hinted at more new signings at Ibrox as the club prepare for the 2020/21 campaign.

The 2019/20 season ended on a disappointing note for Gerrard’s Gers, as they finished second behind rivals Celtic in a truncated campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the new season penned to resume from August 1, Gerrard has confirmed that the club is ramping up plans to strengthen the squad. (h/t Daily Record)

Rangers finished the 2019/20 campaign trophyless despite starting off on a great note.

With the 2020/21 Premiership season scheduled to start in August, Rangers’ players returned to training this week.

Star man Alfredo Morelos, loan returns Greg Docherty, Jamie Murphy were all seen pictured in the training session.

Manager Steven Gerrard claimed announcement over friendlies expected soon.

The Liverpool legend also hinted at more signings at the club, after two arrivals already confirmed.

Rangers, having failed to knock Celtic off their perch, have already started their summer recruitment. The club confirmed that Ianis Hagi, who had joined on loan in January, was signed on a permanent deal. (h/t Daily Record)

Hagi’s signing was followed by the capture of Calvin Bassey from Leicester City. And Gerrard hinted that the transfer activity was far from being done, with more incomings expected in the coming weeks. (h/t Daily Record)

“We have some exciting things brewing in the background. We are still chasing targets behind the scenes – we have numerous targets that we want to bring in to strengthen us and help us over the course of next season.”

Gerrard also provided an update on pre-season friendlies, claiming that the club should be announcing a few matches in the near future. (h/t Daily Record)

“In terms of the fans, we want to give them some news on friendlies that are on the horizon – we know they want to watch the team and they have missed it just like we have ourselves. So hopefully, in the coming days and weeks, we are going to announce some friendly matches.”

Gerrard has been with Rangers since 2018 and has overseen two seasons at the club. However, he is yet to win silverware at the club.