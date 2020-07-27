Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani eyes swoop for free agent Edinson Cavani

As reported by the Daily Mail, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that the club could make a move for former PSG striker Edinson Cavani, after achieving promotion to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old Cavani is currently a free agent, after leaving the French champions upon the expiry of his contract. And now, the Whites could launch an attempt to lure him to England, according to Radrizzani. (h/t Daily Mail)

Edinson Cavani: Five things you need to know

Cavani is one of the most lethal marksmen in Europe, having tasted success with Palermo, Napoli and most recently PSG.

In 556 career appearances, the 33-year-old has 341 goals and 65 assists.

Having joined PSG in 2013, Cavani featured 301 times for the club, amassing a tally of 200 goals and 43 assists, before his contract expired. He is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

During his time in France, the striker won 6 Ligue 1 titles, 5 French League Cups and 4 French Cups.

Cavani has scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for the Uruguayan national team.

Leeds United have sealed promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year wait. And it seems like planning for the big return to the top-flight is already afoot, with Radrizzani hinting at strengthening the attack. (h/t Daily Mail)

The Whites tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in January after the Swede left LA Galaxy, but failed in their endeavours. Radrizzani admits that getting the 38-year-old this summer might be difficult, but that signing Cavani could be a possibility. (h/t Daily Mail)

“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach [Marcelo Bielsa]. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

Lofty ambitions indeed from the Leeds’ owner. But if they manage to pull it off in the summer, it will be nothing short of a huge coup.