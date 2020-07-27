Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani eyes swoop for free agent Edinson Cavani
As reported by the Daily Mail, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has claimed that the club could make a move for former PSG striker Edinson Cavani, after achieving promotion to the Premier League.
The 33-year-old Cavani is currently a free agent, after leaving the French champions upon the expiry of his contract. And now, the Whites could launch an attempt to lure him to England, according to Radrizzani. (h/t Daily Mail)
Edinson Cavani: Five things you need to know
- Cavani is one of the most lethal marksmen in Europe, having tasted success with Palermo, Napoli and most recently PSG.
- In 556 career appearances, the 33-year-old has 341 goals and 65 assists.
- Having joined PSG in 2013, Cavani featured 301 times for the club, amassing a tally of 200 goals and 43 assists, before his contract expired. He is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.
- During his time in France, the striker won 6 Ligue 1 titles, 5 French League Cups and 4 French Cups.
- Cavani has scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for the Uruguayan national team.
Leeds United have sealed promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year wait. And it seems like planning for the big return to the top-flight is already afoot, with Radrizzani hinting at strengthening the attack. (h/t Daily Mail)
The Whites tried to sign Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in January after the Swede left LA Galaxy, but failed in their endeavours. Radrizzani admits that getting the 38-year-old this summer might be difficult, but that signing Cavani could be a possibility. (h/t Daily Mail)
“In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach [Marcelo Bielsa]. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”
Lofty ambitions indeed from the Leeds’ owner. But if they manage to pull it off in the summer, it will be nothing short of a huge coup.