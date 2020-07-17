Leeds United confirm Helder Costa signing on a permanent basis

Leeds United have completed the permanent signing of Portuguese winger Helder Costa, who has been at the club on loan since last summer. (h/t LeedsUnited.com)

The deal to make the winger’s transfer permanent had been agreed in 2019 and now, the Whites have officially confirmed it, with Costa arriving in a £16m deal. He has penned a four-year contract with the club.

📰 #LUFC are delighted to announce Helder Costa has now officially joined the club on a permanent basis — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 7, 2020

Helder Costa to Leeds: Five things you need to know…

Costa started his career at Benfica and had loan spells at Deportivo La Coruna and AS Monaco.

The 26-year-old joined Wolves in 2016, initially on loan, before the transfer was made permanent in 2017. Costa helped the Midlands club to Premier League promotion in 2017/18.

After a year in the Premier League, Costa joined Leeds on loan last summer, with a view to make the deal permanent, which has now been completed.

The 26-year-old has featured 43 times for the Whites in all competitions, scoring four goals and assisting six more.

Costa has been capped once by the Portuguese national team – in 2018 against Scotland, a game in which he scored.

Costa hasn’t had the best of campaigns this time out, as more was expected of him, given his proven pedigree in the Championship.

However, the 26-year-old has age on his side and also has experience in the Premier League, which should come in handy for Leeds next season as they are on the verge of promotion.

Helder Costa has scored four goals this season

Indeed, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the EFL Championship standings, with 87 points from 44 matches. Leeds are just one point away from sealing Premier League promotion now with two games to go.