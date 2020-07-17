Leeds to battle Premier League clubs for Wigan Athletic’s Joe Gelhardt

According to The Athletic (h/t Leeds Live), Leeds United are eyeing a swoop for Wigan Athletic’s teenage forward Joe Gelhardt, who is also on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs.

Wigan could be forced to offload a number of players this summer after being placed into administration. And clubs are looking to make the most of the situation to pry away footballers from the club, with Gelhardt being one such player in demand. (h/t Leeds Live)

Joe Gelhardt: Five things you need to know…

Gelhardt is a product of the Wigan Athletic youth academy and has been with the club since 2013.

He made his first-team debut for the Latics back in 2018 in an EFL Cup clash against Rotherham United. He was aged 16 years 3 months and 10 days at the time.

Till date, Gelhardt has made 20 senior appearances for Wigan in all competitions, scoring one goal.

The striker has represented the England national team at the U16 and U17 levels. He is currently a member of the U18 side, having scored three goals in six appearances.

Gelhardt’s contract with Wigan Athletic expires in the summer of 2021.

Gelhardt has featured 17 times in the EFL Championship in the 2019/20 campaign, with his only senior goal coming against Hull City back in September last year.

Despite the lack of experience, a host of clubs are lining up his signature owing to the potential that the teenage forward possesses. Premier League outfits such as Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Southampton are all interested, with Scottish champions Celtic in the fray too. (h/t Leeds Live)

And now, Leeds United have also joined the hunt for the England youth international. The Whites, on the verge of promotion to the Premier League, need reinforcements up front, with Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts the only strikers at Marcelo Bielsa’s disposal.

But it remains to be seen if they will be able to close a deal for Gelhardt given the number of clubs interested.