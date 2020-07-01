Leeds United to battle West Brom for the signing of Joe Hart

According to a report from The Sun (h/t Leeds Live), EFL Championship title rivals Leeds United and West Brom will clash heads in the transfer market, for the signing of goalkeeper Joe Hart.

The 33-year-old Hart is a free agent, with his contract with Burnley expiring on Tuesday. The club have confirmed that there will be no short-term extension offered for the England international.

Hart has hardly featured for Burnley this season. All his three appearances in 2019/20 have come in cup competitions, with the veteran failing to secure a single clean sheet.

Leeds and West Brom keen on Hart: Five things you need to know…

Joe Hart came through the Shrewsbury Town youth academy and joined Manchester City in 2006.

The 33-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups with the Cityzens before being shown the doors by Pep Guardiola.

After failed spells at Torino and West Ham United, Hart signed for Burnley in 2018. However, he has been behind Nick Pope in the pecking order.

With his contract expiring later this month, Burnley have decided not to extend his stay at the club.

Leeds had expressed an interest in the veteran, with West Brom also entering the race for him now.

Leeds United have Kiko Casilla as their first-choice goalkeeper, although the Spaniard is currently serving a ban.

In his absence, Illan Meslier has taken over the mantle and has fared quite well. However, the youngster is only on loan at the club. In addition, Will Huffer is on his way out, with his contract expiring. So, a new goalkeeper is needed at Elland Road.

West Brom, on the other hand, have Sam Johnstone and Jonathan Bond competing for the goalkeeping spots. But with veteran Ali Al-Habsi on his way out, another experienced campaigner such as Hart for the third goalkeeper’s slot would be a sensible addition.

However, apart from battling each other, Leeds and West Brom must also contest Derby County, while there is also interest from Celtic.

It seems as though Hart has no shortage of suitors despite his decline. It now remains to be seen where the 75-cap England international ends up next season.