Leeds United have made an enquiry for Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia

According to a report from Read Norwich (h/t Leeds Live), Leeds United have launched an enquiry for the signing of Norwich City star Emiliano Buendia.

The Argentine has been one of the few bright spots for the Canaries this season in the Premier League. And Leeds are eyeing a swoop for the versatile winger in the summer.

Emiliano Buendia has shone bright for Norwich City (Getty Images)

Emi Buendia to Leeds: Five things you need to know…

Buendia signed for Norwich City from La Liga club Getafe in 2018.

The 23-year-old helped the Canaries to promotion to top-flight last season, with 8 goals and 12 assists in 38 Championship games.

He has chipped in with 7 assists in 29 Premier League games this term.

As of Gameweek 29, Buendia has created 73 goalscoring chances – the fourth-highest in the league.

With Norwich headed for relegation, Buendia is likely to leave the club in the summer.

Buendia has easily been Norwich’s most standout player in what has been a disappointing campaign for Daniel Farke’s side. However, with Norwich primed for relegation, they might be looking to cut costs. As a result, may be forced to offload the Argentine. (h/t Leeds Live)

Leeds are looking to capitalize on the situation as they look to earn promotion back to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

The Whites did not have the best of restarts after the three-month hiatus. They were beaten 2-0 by Cardiff City this past weekend. As a result, they slipped down to second place, although they remain level on points with leaders West Brom.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Also Read:

Adding Buendia would get them a player with some Premier League experience. He would add a great amount of creativity to the team’s play. From the Argentine’s perspective, he will get a chance to remain in the Premier League, provided Leeds earn promotion.

There is no mention of a transfer fee in the said report, while it also doesn’t state as to what response Leeds received form Norwich over their enquiry. It will be interesting to see if there is any progress to this story in the coming weeks.