Celtic interested in signing Premier League star Joe Hart

According to a report from Daily Record, Celtic are eyeing a summer move for two-time Premier League winner Joe Hart, who will be out of contract at Burnley at the end of the month.

In fact, the Hoops have already made contact with the representatives of the England international in order to explore the possibility of a swoop. (h/t Daily Record)

Joe Hart has been capped 75 times by the England national team

Joe Hart to Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Joe Hart came through the Shrewsbury Town youth academy and joined Manchester City in 2006.

The Englishman had loan spells at Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool, Birmingham City before becoming regular at Man City.

The 33-year-old won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup and two League Cups with the Cityzens before being shown the doors by Pep Guardiola.

After failed spells at Torino and West Ham United, Hart signed for Burnley in 2018. However, he has been behind Nick Pope in the pecking order.

With his contract expiring later this month, Burnley have decided not to extend his stay at the club.

Hart has hardly played for Burnley this season, featuring in just three matches. All of those came in the cup competition, with him failing to keep a single clean sheet.

Celtic lost Craig Gordon, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. The club are intent on bringing back Fraser Forster from Southampton (h/t Daily Record), with the Scotsman enjoying a fine campaign on loan in 2019/20.

While talks are going on, Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keen on having contingencies, given the urgent need for a new custodian at the club. Hart, given his experience at the top level, would be a decent addition for the club.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Also Read:

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership title for the 9th consecutive time in 2019/20 and will be targeting an unprecedented 10th title in a row next season.

However, for them to fulfill that, they will first need to address the club’s goalkeeping situation at the earliest.