Craig Gordon hits out at Celtic over dragged-out contract negotiations

As reported by the Daily Record, Craig Gordon has hit out at Scottish champions Celtic over ongoing contract negotiations.

The 37-year-old Gordon’s contract with the Hoops ran out at the end of last month. They remain intent on re-signing him though, and negotiations over a new deal have been ongoing. But the two parties haven’t been able to arrive at an agreement yet. (h/t Daily Record)

Craig Gordon’s contract with Celtic expired last month (Getty Images)

Craig Gordon at Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Gordon has been with Celtic since the summer of 2014.

To date, the 37-year-old has racked up 242 appearances for the club, keeping 121 clean sheets.

The former Scotland international won five Premiership titles, four Scottish FA Cups and five Scottish League Cups with the Hoops.

Having been a certain starter for years, Gordon lost his place to Fraser Forster in 2019/20.

Gordon’s contract with Celtic ran out last month. Negotiations over a new deal haven’t gone well. There are other clubs interested in signing the veteran.

Opening up on ongoing talks over a new deal, Gordon hit out at Celtic, claiming that the negotiations could have been handled a lot better. (h/t Daily Record)

“They did speak about it a few weeks ago. The negotiations haven’t been particularly good, I’ve got to be honest. It has dragged out and I feel it could have been handled an awful lot better.”

Gordon also went on to reveal that the new offer that Celtic had tabled required him to take a massive wage cut, which he refused. He further added the Scottish champions were yet to come back with an improved offer. (h/t Daily Record)

Celtic are trying to re-sign Fraser Forster from Southampton (Getty Images)

Gordon, who has rejected an approach from St. Mirren, also claimed that he would be open to returning to boyhood club Hearts, even if it meant playing in the Championship next season. (h/t Daily Record)

With Celtic trying to re-sign Fraser Forster from Southampton, it remains to be seen if they go back with an improved contract offer for Gordon in the coming days.