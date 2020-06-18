Wolfsberger manager hints at Shon Weissman exit amid Celtic interest

As reported by the Daily Record, Wolfsberger manager Ferdinand Feldhofer has claimed that star striker and Celtic target Shon Weissman will leave the club this summer, amidst interest from British clubs.

The 24-year-old Israeli forward has been in scintillating form for the Austrian outfit this term. He had been linked with Celtic during the January transfer window. He had also been tipped to seal a £4m move to Celtic earlier this month. (h/t Daily Record)

Now, Feldhofer has insisted that it is very much likely that Weissman will leave the Austrian outfit, with Britain touted as his next destination. (h/t Daily Record)

Shon Weissman has been linked with Celtic (Getty Images)

Shon Weissman to Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Weissman came through the youth ranks at Israeli outfit Maccabi Haifa.

The 24-year-old centre-forward joined Wolfsberger in July 2019.

In his debut season in Austria, Weissman banged in 32 goals and 6 assists in 34 matches across all competitions.

The striker has been capped four times by the Israel national team.

Weissman’s contract with Wolfsberger expires in the summer of 2021.

Celtic had expressed an interest in signing Weissman during the winter transfer window. However, having failed to land him, the Hoops ended up signing Patryk Klimala in a £3.5m deal.

With the Scottish champions linked with the 24-year-old once again, Wolfsberger boss Feldhofer has confirmed that the striker could be on the move this summer. (h/t Daily Record)

“He is still under contract. But I don’t expect him to stay. In fact, I would be extremely surprised if he did. There have already been plenty of interest from British clubs and we have to be realistic.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Also Read:

The report also mentions that apart from Celtic, there is also interest from West Ham United, with David Moyes keen on signing Weissman.

It remains to be seen if Celtic will sign the striker, but his time at Wolfsberger seems to be coming to an end.