Net Worth (2020) $60million Salary NA Age 78 Date of Birth 31 December, 1941 Major clubs managed Manchester United, Aberdeen, Scotland

Net worth

The net worth of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2020 is estimated to be around $60million. He managed to earn most of this during his years of being at the helm Manchester United.

After retiring in 2013, he does not receive any payment for his services as a football manager.

Sir Alex Ferguson, manager of Manchester United celebrates victory and winning the Premier League title (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

However, he currently holds the position of Global Ambassador for United which shells out a whopping $144,000 per day for promoting the Red Devils.

Playing Career

Sir Alex Ferguson played as a striker and a centre forward during his playing career. His career lasted from 1957 to 1974 while playing for several clubs.

Alex Ferguson, new signing for Glasgow Rangers, from Dunfermline. Mandatory Credit: Allsport Hulton/Archive

He represented clubs such as Queen’s Park Rangers, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic, Rangers and Falkirk. He ending his playing career with Ayr United.

Managerial Career

Sir Alex Ferguson was appointed as the manager of Manchester United in the November of 1986. During his 26 years with Manchester United he won 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, and two UEFA Champions League titles.

Ferguson is the most decorated Premier League manager in its history.

Manager Sir Alex Ferguson lifts the Premier League trophy following the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford on May 12, 2013 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He was credited by finding and giving tutelage to players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, David Beckham, Gary Neville, Robin van Persie, Paul Scholes among others. The Scot enjoys a father-like presence amongst the players in the dressing room and outside it.

Ferguson was knighted in the 1999 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for his services to the game. The Scot is the longest-serving manager of Manchester United, having overtaken Sir Matt Busby’s record on 19 December 2010.

He retired from management at the end of the 2012–13 season, having won the Premier League in his final season.

Sir Alex Ferguson (R) with Manchester United’s striker Cristiano Ronaldo (L) at the training session at the Dragon stadium in Porto 24 February 2004. (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

He was also the manager of the Scottish National Team from 1985 to 1986. In 1974, he managed East Stirlingshire for a single season. From 1974 to 1978 he was the gaffer for St Mirren and from 1978 to 1986, he was at the Scottish club, Aberdeen.

Personal Life

Sir Alex Ferguson currently lives in Wilmslow, Cheshire, England with his childhood sweetheart and current wife, Cathy Holding. The couple got married in 1966 in Scotland.

They have three sons: Mark who was born in 1968; and a pair of twins, Darren, born in 1972, who was also a professional footballer and is currently the manager of Peterborough United. The other twin, Jason, currently runs an events management company after an unsuccessful stint as a player and manager.

Darren Ferguson (R) (son of Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson) and assistant manager Kevin Russell shout instructions from the sidelines during Coca-Cola Football League Two match (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Ferguson was awarded an honorary bachelor of business administration degree by the Manchester Metropolitan University in 2009 for his contributions to the city of Manchester and the game of football.

Published Works

Sir Alex Ferguson had written a number of books throughout his career. Most of them are centric around his Manchester United days and managerial mindset.

He has authored the following books: 6 Years at United, Mainstream. Just Champion!, A Year in the Life: The Manager’s Diary, A Will to Win: The Manager’s Diary, The Unique Treble, Managing My Life: The Autobiography, My Autobiography: Life of Sir Alex Ferguson, Leading: Lessons in leadership from the Legendary Manchester United manager.

There are no known active sponsorships and endorsements to which Sir Alex Ferguson abides by. He actively discouraged players from taking up sponsorship and endorsement deals as they would distract them from their games.

Sir Alex Ferguson, the Manchester United manager, tells the referee to check his watch (Photo by Gary M. Prior/Getty Images)

Most Manchester United players confirm this fact and this has even escalated into a minor tussle with Wayne Rooney with whom the Scottish manager was very adamant to not sign more than 5 sponsorship deals.

Charitable Work

Ferguson has always been a staunch supporter for Scottish nationalism and but has advocated for staying in the United Kingdom.

He has been working with UNICEF, National Breast Cancer Foundation, Willow Foundation and Sport Relief for more than a decade. The Scot has also been the Goodwill Ambassador for Football Association.