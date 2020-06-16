Leeds United enter talks with FC Nurnberg midfielder Patrick Erras

According to a report from the Daily Mail, EFL Championship leaders Leeds United have opened negotiations with FC Nurnberg midfielder Patrick Erras over the possibility of a summer move.

A host of other Championship clubs like Brentford, Bristol City and QPR are also interested in the 25-year-old. (h/t Daily Mail)

Patrick Erras is a target for Leeds United (Getty Images)

Patrick Erras: Five things you need to know…

Erras is a product of the FC Nurnberg youth academy.

The 25-year-old made his first-team debut in 2015, and has made 81 senior appearances.

Erras has made 18 appearances in 2019/20, scoring two goals.

The midfielder’s contract with the club is expiring this summer.

Leeds United are among a number of English clubs vying for his signature.

A product of the Nurnberg academy, Erras has primarily featured as a defensive midfielder this season. But the German can also fill in at centre-back with equal competence. (h/t Daily Mail)

The midfielder’s contract is on the verge of expiry, which has led to him attracting a flurry of interest from a number of second-division clubs in the Championship. (h/t Daily Mail)

Leeds United are yet to finalise on their transfer targets, with the club’s plans hinging on whether they earn promotion to the Premier League.

However, as per the report, the Whites are likely to explore the free agent and the loan market, as finances have taken a huge hit due to the coronavirus crisis. This has made Erras an attractive prospect for the Whites.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa. (Getty Images)

Also Read:

As things stand, Leeds are sitting atop the Championship table. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have accumulated 71 points from 37 games.

The EFL have confirmed that the season will resume from June 20. Leeds United will take on Cardiff City on June 21 away from home.