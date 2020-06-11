Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest English footballers and here is all about his net worth and more.

Net Worth (2020) $120million Salary (2020) $3.5million Age 34 Date of Birth 24 October, 1985 International team England Current club Derby County

Net worth

The net worth of Wayne Rooney in 2020 is estimated to be $120million.

The Englishman enjoyed lucrative deals throughout his career at clubs like Manchester United, DC United, Derby County and Everton.

Wayne Rooney currently plays for Derby County (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

He is believed to be the highest-paid Manchester United player until Paul Pogba joined their ranks.

The MLS Player Association website indicates that Rooney earned $3.5million annually at DC United. That means he was earning in the region of $70,000 a week.

It’s expected that his current contract at Derby County shells out a similar salary.

Personal Life

Wayne Rooney married his highschool sweetheart Coleen in 2008 while he was playing at Manchester United.

The couple have 4 kids, Kai Wayne born in 2009, Klay Anthony, born in 2013, and Kit Joseph, born in 2016.

Wayne Rooney looks on with Coleen Rooney and their children during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

In 2018, Rooney’s wife announced the birth of their fourth son Cass Mac Rooney.

Rooney has a tattoo of his favourite band’s album on his arm. Just “Enough Education to Perform” who performed at the English player’s wedding.

Rooney’s younger brother, John, is also a professional footballer who plays for Barrow. His cousin, Tommy Rooney is a professional footballer as well.

Club Career

Rooney rose through the ranks of the Everton youth team from the age of 9. He made his first senior appearance for the club in 2002 at the age of 16.

Wayne Rooney of Everton celebrates as he scores their third goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match between Everton and Swansea City (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Rooney spent two seasons at the Merseyside club, before moving to Manchester United in 2004.

He stayed at Old Trafford until 2017 and went back to his former club, Everton for a season. Scoring 10 goals from 31 appearances he had a decent season at Merseyside.

After that, Rooney moved to the MLS outfit DC United for the 2018-19 season. However, Rooney currently plays for Derby County in the Championship.

At Manchester United, Wayne Rooney won 16 trophies and became the only English player, alongside then-teammate Michael Carrick, to win the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United looks dejected at the end of the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

In entirety, during both his stints at Manchester United and Everton, he scored 253 goals in all competitions. With 183 Premier League goals at Manchester United being the most scored by a player for any single club.

Rooney’s 208 Premier League goals make him the Premier League’s second top scorer of all-time behind only Alan Shearer. He also has the third-highest number of assists in the Premier League, with 103.

International Career

Rooney made his senior international debut for England in 2003 at the age of 17. He is England’s youngest ever goalscorer when he scored against Australia.

Rooney also featured at UEFA Euro 2004 and scored four goals, becoming the then youngest goalscorer in the history of the Championship.

Wayne Rooney of England scores his team’s third goal during the International Friendly match between Scotland and England (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Rooney has featured at the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups but wasn’t able to make an impact for the national team in the global stage. However, during all these World Cups the Englishman was against a race against his injury to get fit for playing.

He has won the England Player of the Year award four times, in 2008, 2009, 2014, and 2015. With 53 goals from 120 international appearances, Rooney is England’s highest goal scorer and is the second most-capped player.

Rooney has a number of sponsorship deals with Nokia Coca-Cola Adidas and FIFA which see him earning a very lucrative sponsorship deal every year.

He is the most marketable English football player only behind David Beckham. In 2006, he signed the most expensive book deal for a footballer with HarperCollins for $10million in advance.

Charity Work

Rooney has his own foundation, named the “Wayne Rooney Foundation” which helps in uplifting vulnerable children in England and providing them with scholarships. He has also been the brand ambassador for Manchester United’s Charitable Wing for more than a decade.

James Bay performs with Wayne Rooney during the England Footballers Foundation charity event at Sopwell House on May 29, 2016 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images for 10Ten Talent)

Rooney and his wife also supported over 200 families in the English town of Shrewsbury by providing them meals during the 2007-08 global recession.