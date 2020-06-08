EFL Championship to return to action with Fulham hosting Brentford on 20 June

Fulham will face off against fellow promotion hopefuls Brentford in the first EFL Championship game when the English second division restarts on June 20. (h/t EFL)

The EFL released the full revised schedule for the 2019/20 campaign on Monday, as football closes in on a return to action.

No Championship fixtures have been played since 8th March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

EFL had announced earlier this month that it planned to restart the season on 20th June, subject to safety requirements being met.

There are still 108 fixtures left to be played in the regular season, without counting the playoffs.

Leeds United are leading the EFL Championship table, with West Bromwich Albion occupying the second automatic promotion spot.

Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley occupy the bottom three positions and are staring at relegation.

Leaders Leeds United are penned to play Cardiff City on Sunday, 21st June. This gives West Brom a chance to top the table, when they take on Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

With still nine rounds left to be played, the final set of fixtures will be played on Wednesday, 22 July. Barring 23-24 June, full rounds of fixtures have been scheduled every subsequent midweek.

The playoffs are expected to follow soon after the completion of the regular season, with the finals being targeted for August 2 or 3.

The EFL also confirmed the television schedule for the rest of the fixtures. Season ticket holders of every club will be able to catch the live action on the clubs’ website.

Players of all Championship clubs were permitted to return to non-contact training on May 25. They have subsequently moved on to full-contact training as the resumption of the competition nears.