League One clubs vote to end season, playoffs to be held

League One clubs have voted to end the season because of coronavirus. Promotion and relegation will be decided on a points-per-game basis, while play-offs will be held. (h/t The Guardian)

League One ends: Five things you need to know

League One sides opted to bring an immediate end to the 2019/20 campaign following a crucial vote on Tuesday.

Final league positions have been decided on a points-per-game basis.

Coventry City have been crowned champions of the third division and will be promoted to the Championship, along with Rotherham.

Bolton, Southend and Tranmere are the three clubs relegated to League Two.

Playoffs will be held will still go ahead, with the schedule yet to be finalised.

Based on the points-per-game system, Coventry City have been awarded the title and will be promoted to the EFL Championship. Rotherham have also been granted automatic promotion, after finishing second.

There was just one change in the top six of the table, with Wycombe replacing Peterborough along with Oxford, Portsmouth and Fleetwood. All of these clubs will be involved in the playoffs to determine the third club to earn promotion.

The three clubs that have been relegated to the League Two (which has also been cancelled) are Bolton Wanderers, Southend United and Tranmere Rovers.

Final League One Table

The third division clubs were split over the decision, with the likes of Peterborough, Tranmere and Portsmouth standing against curtailing the season. However, the majority voted to call off the campaign.

League Two has also been curtailed, with the same points-per-game rule being followed to settle the table. The three clubs to have been promoted are Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle.