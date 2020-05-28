German Bundesliga: Bayern Munich’s Odds to Gain Domestic Dominance in Europe

The global coronavirus pandemic has devastated the sporting calendar over the last few months, with football around the world being particularly badly hit.

There were a few exceptions to the worldwide shutdown of the beautiful game but, with all due respect to the leagues in the likes of Belarus, Nicaragua, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Taiwan and Burundi, it wasn’t until the recent return of the German Bundesliga that most of us started to feel that there was any meaningful football available.

8th Consecutive Title for Bayern?

The Bundesliga title was still up for grabs when the league resumed, but Tuesday night’s 1-0 win on the road at Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker has given Bayern Munich a seven-point lead over their nearest (and only realistic challengers) with just six rounds of matches remaining. An eighth consecutive title is effectively in the bag. Bayern’s best betting odds to claim this season’s title are now just 1/40 with BetVictor.

Dortmund can be backed at 4/6 also at BetVictor without Bayern (effectively a bet to finish second), with RB Leipzig available at 15/8 with BetFred. Quite frankly, the bookies know that Bayern won’t throw away a seven-point lead at this stage of the campaign.

They will almost certainly take another step towards retaining their crown on Saturday, when they host relegation-threatened Fortuna Dusseldorf. Bayern are best odds of just 1/12 for the win with bet365, with the draw at 14/1 with Coral and the visitors on offer at a whopping 40/1 in the Bundesliga betting with Betfair Sportsbook. It’s worth noting that there are always a great selection of German Bundesliga free bets on this and all other matches.

Although very much the dominant force domestically, ‘FC Hollywood’ haven’t quite hit the heights in Europe in recent years. With no team head and shoulders above their rivals on the continent at present, the Germans look as well-placed as any to step into the void if they can add a few astute signings during the coming transfer window.

Players Linked to Bayern Munich

In their continued bid to try and rejuvenate what was an ageing squad a year or so ago, they have been linked with a number of talented young players in recent months:

Leroy Sane

The 24 year-old Manchester City forward has been linked with Bayern Munich for so long that it seems inevitable that a move will finally materialise over the summer. City could possibly even look to Bayern for Sane’s replacement.

Timo Werner

The legend that is Robert Lewandowski will be 32 in August and it’s a concern for Bayern that they are heavily reliant on him for goals. The prolific Pole has 27 league goals this season and is just 1/6 with bet365 to win the Golden Boot in the Bundesliga’s top goalscorer betting odds. His only rival is RB Leipzig’s 24-goal Timo Werner, who can be backed at 9/2 with William Hill bookmakers. As things stand, Liverpool looks to be Werner’s favoured destination, but with the Premier League champions elect apparently unwilling to meet his exit clause, Bayern could pounce.

Jonathan David

The 20 year-old Gent striker has a number of suitors, but has expressed a preference for a move to the Bundesliga. A potential trump card for Die Roten could be that David’s fellow young Canadian international, Alphonso Davies, is already a regular starter for the club.

Kai Havertz

With Bayern opting not to activate the purchase option on Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona (although another loan deal hasn’t been ruled out), a vacancy exists for a midfield creator with an eye for goal. Step forward Bayer Leverkusen 20 year-oldHavertz, who is one of the hottest properties in the game right now.

SerginoDest

The 19 year-old Ajax Amsterdam right-back is another much sought-after prospect, with Barcelona among the clubs said to be keen on the USA international.