Neymar is one of the greatest of left-wingers of all-time, and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $185million Salary (2020) $70.5million Age 28 Date of Birth 5 February, 1992 International team Brazil Current club Paris Saint-Germain

Net worth

The net worth of Neymar in 2020 is estimated to be $185million.

In the year 2020, Forbes ranked him as the 4th highest-paid athlete in the world. Neymar was also ranked 7th in Forbes Celebrity 100 2020 list.

Neymar looks on during the L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Nice (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)

It’s estimated that he brought in $70.5m as salary and winnings while $25m through endorsements and sponsorships. In total, he made $95.5m in 2020 alone.

Club Career

Neymar spent most of his youth career at Santos. He rose to through the ranks and came into prominence at the club’s senior squad.

He helped the club win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores.

Neymar during their Brazilian Championship football match against Corinthians held at Vila Belmiro stadium (Photo credit should read MAURICIO LIMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Piquing the interests of various European clubs, the Brazilian made a move to Barcelona in 2013. He wreaked havoc in La Liga along with Lionel Messi and Barcelona Suarez and being famously dubbed as the “MSN” trio.

He won the treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Champions League, and finished third for the FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2015 and also attained a domestic double in the 2015–16 season.

At the end of Barcelona career he had made 123 appearances and scored 68 times.

Neymar (C) celebrates with his teammates Luis Suarez (L) and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The Brazilian was then poached by Paris-Saint Germain for a big-money transfer move. This move made him the most expensive ever football player in the history of the game.

Neymar enjoyed similar domestic success in Ligue 1, though his time was largely marred by injuries and controversies.

Neymar runs during the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Paris Saint-Germain and SSC Napoli (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

He won three league titles, a Coupe de France, and a Coupe de la Ligue, which included a domestic treble and being voted Ligue 1 Player of the Year, in his debut season.

International Career

Neymar is the third-highest goal scorer for the Brazilian national team, only behind Ronaldo and Pele.

In the 2012 London Summer Olympics, he was part of the Brazilian squad which won the silver medal.

Neymar of Brazil celebrates with his gold medal following the Men’s Football Final between Brazil and Germany at the Maracana Stadium on Day 15 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Neymar was a constant in the youth system and team of the Brazilian squad. He was influential in helping Brazil win the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2013 where he won the Golden Ball as the player of the tournament.

He was hailed as a national hero after he guided his team to their first Olympic gold medal in men’s football in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Personal Life

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior was born on 5 February 1992.

He has a 9-year-old son Davi Lucca, whom he had with his previous girlfriend, Carolina Dantas. He has a very close sibling relationship with his sister Rafaella Beckran and has sported her face on his arm by inking it permanently.

Neymar holds his son Davi Lucca prior to the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Deportivo Alaves. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He was under the scrutiny of law enforcement agencies in 2019 after he was accused of rape. However, the case was later dropped due to the lack of evidence against him.

The Brazilian has deals with Beats Electronics, DAZN, Electronic Arts, Gillette, Mastercard, Nike, Red Bull, TCL etc, among others.

In 2016, Nike’s Jordan Brand signed Neymar as their first football icon. He also launched the iconic Nike Hypervenom football boot.

Brazilian superstar and world’s most expensive footballer Neymar (C) poses with his father Neymar Santos (R) and his mother Nadine Santos (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brazilian is the second most popular athlete on social media, only behind Cristiano Ry with a combined 244 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Charitable Work

Neymar reportedly donates 10% of his earnings to the church as “tithe”, the religious tax.

In 2014, Neymar appeared in FIFA’s “11 against Ebola” campaign with many other top football players from around the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Xavi and Didier Drogba.

Neymar also sets up a charity match yearly with Nene in Jundiai to help the needy.

Media Appearances

In 2017, he made a cameo appearance in the Vin Diesel film, XXX: Return of Xander Cage.

More recently, he appeared in a cameo as Monje Joao in the Spanish Netflix series, Money Heist.

Neymar da Silva Santos attends the press conference to announce the advertising contract with Nishikawa Sangyo Co. (Photo by Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

Other than these mainstream media appearances, Neymar has been actively promoting Brazilian pop music and supporting Brazilian artists.

He has appeared many times in the music videos of Michael Telo and Gustavo Lima.