Leeds United to battle Sheffield United for John Swift

According to a report from Berkshire Live, Sheffield United have joined Leeds United in the race to sign Reading midfielder John Swift.

The 25-year-old has been one of the most impressive central midfielders in the Championship this term, leading to interest from Leeds. And now, Sheffield United are also plotting a swoop for the Englishman.

John Swift: Five things you need to know…

Swift came through the youth ranks at Chelsea. He made just one first-team appearance for the Blues.

After a series of loan spells at Rotherham, Swindon Town and Brentford, the midfielder joined Reading on a free transfer in 2016.

Since joining the Royals, he has featured 144 times, scoring 21 goals and assisting 23 more.

The 25-year-old was one of Reading’s best players during their run to the playoffs in 2016/17. He has been reliable in the last two campaigns despite the club being involved in relegation battles.

In the ongoing campaign, Swift has featured 35 times in the Championship, producing a return of five goals and ten assists.

Swift still has two years left on his current contract with Reading. However, manager Mark Bowen has admitted that the club could be forced to sell some of their key players this summer in order to balance the books.

This had put Leeds United on high alert, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to strengthen his squad as the Whites prepare for life in the Premier League. (h/t Berkshire Live)

However, they will now have to battle local rivals Sheffield United. The Blades, as per the report, have already submitted an offer of £3.5m to sign the 25-year-old playmaker.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Swift. But as things stand, it seems quite certain that he will be on his way out of Reading once the season ends.