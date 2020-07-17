Celtic reject offer from Serie A giants for key star and slap £27m price tag

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish champions Celtic have turned down an offer from Serie A giants AC Milan for star defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Having rejected the proposal from the Rossoneri, the Hoops have gone on to slap a £27m valuation on the Norwegian defender. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Kristoffer Ajer in action for Celtic. (Getty Images)
Kristoffer Ajer at Celtic: Five things you need to know…

  • Ajer started out at the academy of Raelingen in Norway, then spent six years at Lillestrom SK (2008-14).
  • The 22-year-old had a two-year stint at IK Start (2014-16), before joining Celtic in 2016.
  • After a half-a-season loan spell at Kilmarnock in 2017, Ajer became a regular at Parkhead. Till date, he has racked up 129 appearances, contributing with 5 goals and 3 assists.
  • Ajer has won three Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups with the Hoops.
  • The 22-year-old has been capped 14 times for the Norwegian national team, after making his debut in March 2018.

Ajer was one of Celtic’s top performers in 2019/20 as they raced to a 9th consecutive Premiership title. He ended the shortened campaign with 49 appearances in all competitions, bagging 4 goals and 2 assists.

Ajer’s impressive performances have seen him attract interest from a number of clubs in Britain and abroad. Leicester City, managed by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, are interested. Everton, Wolves and Manchester City are interested too. (h/t Leicestershire Live)

And now, AC Milan too have joined the pursuit of the Norwegian international. In fact, they have even take a step towards signing the defender, by making an offer, which Celtic have firmly rejected. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Neil Lennon is doing well in his second spell as Celtic manager. (Getty Images)
Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

The Hoops, though, are willing to do business, provided an offer of £27m comes along. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Ajer still has two years left on his current contract with Celtic. With the Hoops chasing a historic 10th successive league title, selling him this summer might not be the most prudent option.

However, given the interest in the 22-year-old, it will be interesting to see if he remains at the club come next season.

