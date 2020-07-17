Celtic reject AC Milan approach for Kristoffer Ajer, slap £27m price tag

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (h/t Glasgow Live), Scottish champions Celtic have turned down an offer from Serie A giants AC Milan for star defender Kristoffer Ajer.

Having rejected the proposal from the Rossoneri, the Hoops have gone on to slap a £27m valuation on the Norwegian defender. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Kristoffer Ajer in action for Celtic. (Getty Images)

Kristoffer Ajer at Celtic: Five things you need to know…

Ajer started out at the academy of Raelingen in Norway, then spent six years at Lillestrom SK (2008-14).

The 22-year-old had a two-year stint at IK Start (2014-16), before joining Celtic in 2016.

After a half-a-season loan spell at Kilmarnock in 2017, Ajer became a regular at Parkhead. Till date, he has racked up 129 appearances, contributing with 5 goals and 3 assists.

Ajer has won three Scottish Premiership titles, three Scottish League Cups and two Scottish Cups with the Hoops.

The 22-year-old has been capped 14 times for the Norwegian national team, after making his debut in March 2018.

Ajer was one of Celtic’s top performers in 2019/20 as they raced to a 9th consecutive Premiership title. He ended the shortened campaign with 49 appearances in all competitions, bagging 4 goals and 2 assists.

Ajer’s impressive performances have seen him attract interest from a number of clubs in Britain and abroad. Leicester City, managed by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, are interested. Everton, Wolves and Manchester City are interested too. (h/t Leicestershire Live)

And now, AC Milan too have joined the pursuit of the Norwegian international. In fact, they have even take a step towards signing the defender, by making an offer, which Celtic have firmly rejected. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

The Hoops, though, are willing to do business, provided an offer of £27m comes along. (h/t Glasgow Live)

Ajer still has two years left on his current contract with Celtic. With the Hoops chasing a historic 10th successive league title, selling him this summer might not be the most prudent option.

However, given the interest in the 22-year-old, it will be interesting to see if he remains at the club come next season.