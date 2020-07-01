Mohamed Elyounoussi rejoins Celtic on loan

Celtic have re-signed Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan deal, the club confirmed on their official website.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine 2019/20 campaign on loan with the Hoops despite an injury. And the winger has returned for another spell at the Celtic Park as the club chases a historic 10th successive Premiership title.

Mohamed Elyounoussi in action for Celtic. (Getty Images)

Mohamed Elyounoussi to Celtic: Five things you need to know

Mohamed Elyounoussi joined Celtic last summer after having fallen down the pecking order at Southampton.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a fine season at Parkhead, bagging 7 goals and 6 assists in 20 matches in all competitions.

He was able to rack up such impressive numbers despite having missed close to three months of action due to a foot injury.

The Norwegian won the Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup with the Hoops.

Elyounoussi will be returning to Celtic Park for the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign.

Upon completion of the loan signing, Elyounoussi expressed his delight at returning to Celtic. He told Celtic TV:

“I’m very happy. It’s a proud moment for myself and my family. I enjoyed my first year here. I enjoy working with the coaching staff and the players, everyone at the club, so it was an easy choice really. ”

The 25-year-old, who has been capped 24 times by the Norwegian national team, also added that the love from the fans was the main reason that made him return to Celtic.

“Since the league stopped, I got a lot of positive messages from fans. It’s hard to say no when you get so many messages and feedback – love from the fans, and obviously I will try to give something back. The fans, of course, are one of the reasons why I’m staying here another year.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Elyounoussi becomes Celtic’s first signing of the summer, as they chase an unprecedented 10th league title in a row. The 2020/21 Premiership season is scheduled to start from August.